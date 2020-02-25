Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey June (Clark) Barr. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey Barr passed away February 13th 2020 in her home at Somerset Retirement Apartments in Longview Washington after a short illness with cancer. She was born in North Bonneville Washington to parents Clarence Clark and Doris Burghduff Clark who both preceded her in death. Her family moved to Longview Washington in 1945 and she graduated from RA Long high school in 1953. She married James Edwards in 1956. The family, with kids Wylie, Jimmy and Leslie moved to Alaska in 1966 where Audrey lived for the next 50 years. Audrey met John (Jack) Barr and they married in 1981 and remained married until her death.

Audrey worked in the paper mill industry in Longview and was the 1st woman Buyer for Longview Fiber and worked as the alternate Purchasing Agent when needed. She worked for Standard Oil / BP in Alaska as the HR Superintendent and began when it was a tiny office in Anchorage Alaska. Audrey was a successful businesswoman in a time and in industries that were very much male dominated. A now defunct magazine called Working Woman did an article about women working on the North Slope in Alaska in which they quoted "Audrey was the highest ranking, highest paid and longest-term US employee for British Petroleum".

Despite Audrey's business success what she took the most pleasure in was providing support, advice and encouragement as a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She always enjoyed large get togethers, family BBQs and the many friends that would come to visit and enjoy the rewards from the Kenai River at the front of their home in Alaska. Her and Jack spent many years traveling and wintered yearly in Hawaii, Mexico or Arizona. Anyone who asked could count on Audrey to help without any expectations for reciprocation. She was selfless!

Audrey is survived by her husband of 39 years, Jack Barr of Anchorage AK, sister Reathal Cedarbloom of Coeur d'Alene ID, three children Wylie Chandler (Doug) of Soldotna AK, Jim Edwards (Somatra) of Beaverton OR, and Leslie Abe of Vancouver WA, three step children Murray Barr (Liz) of Anchorage AK, Terry Barr (Cindy) of Anchorage AK and Barry Barr of Anchorage AK, four grandchildren Lindsey Wolfe, Samantha Ness, Joshua Abe and Jesse Abe, and five great grandchildren Collin, Kylie, Zachary, Cody and Kaitlyn all of Soldotna AK. A memorial is being postponed for a future date in Soldotna Alaska. Audrey Barr passed away February 13th 2020 in her home at Somerset Retirement Apartments in Longview Washington after a short illness with cancer. She was born in North Bonneville Washington to parents Clarence Clark and Doris Burghduff Clark who both preceded her in death. Her family moved to Longview Washington in 1945 and she graduated from RA Long high school in 1953. She married James Edwards in 1956. The family, with kids Wylie, Jimmy and Leslie moved to Alaska in 1966 where Audrey lived for the next 50 years. Audrey met John (Jack) Barr and they married in 1981 and remained married until her death.Audrey worked in the paper mill industry in Longview and was the 1st woman Buyer for Longview Fiber and worked as the alternate Purchasing Agent when needed. She worked for Standard Oil / BP in Alaska as the HR Superintendent and began when it was a tiny office in Anchorage Alaska. Audrey was a successful businesswoman in a time and in industries that were very much male dominated. A now defunct magazine called Working Woman did an article about women working on the North Slope in Alaska in which they quoted "Audrey was the highest ranking, highest paid and longest-term US employee for British Petroleum".Despite Audrey's business success what she took the most pleasure in was providing support, advice and encouragement as a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She always enjoyed large get togethers, family BBQs and the many friends that would come to visit and enjoy the rewards from the Kenai River at the front of their home in Alaska. Her and Jack spent many years traveling and wintered yearly in Hawaii, Mexico or Arizona. Anyone who asked could count on Audrey to help without any expectations for reciprocation. She was selfless!Audrey is survived by her husband of 39 years, Jack Barr of Anchorage AK, sister Reathal Cedarbloom of Coeur d'Alene ID, three children Wylie Chandler (Doug) of Soldotna AK, Jim Edwards (Somatra) of Beaverton OR, and Leslie Abe of Vancouver WA, three step children Murray Barr (Liz) of Anchorage AK, Terry Barr (Cindy) of Anchorage AK and Barry Barr of Anchorage AK, four grandchildren Lindsey Wolfe, Samantha Ness, Joshua Abe and Jesse Abe, and five great grandchildren Collin, Kylie, Zachary, Cody and Kaitlyn all of Soldotna AK. A memorial is being postponed for a future date in Soldotna Alaska. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Feb. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close