Long time Kenai resident Avis M. Hayes age 95 passed away, surrounded by family, September 12, 2019 at The Bridge assisted living home in Sand Point Idaho. Avis was born on September 4, 1924 in Parkston, South Dakota, to Ross and Jessie Simmons. Avis attended a boarding school in New Underwood South Dakota. Avis married Roy Hayes on June 21, 1943. Together they had two biological children, one adopted, and three step children.

Avis lived a very active life, she and her husband moved to Ketchikan, Alaska in 1962, then on to Kenai in 1965, where she resided for over 50 years. Avis loved to travel, she visited Europe, Australia, Mexico. She and Roy developed real estate properties, Avis taught herself how to do cabinetry, upholstery, flooring. She attended the local community college to learn pottery, painting. She became quite an accomplished local artist.

Avis was known and liked by many for her low key down to earth personality. She always displayed a willingness to help, developing friendships with many of her tenants down through the years.

Avis was preceded in death by her husband Roy, and her stepson Loyd. She is survived by Lyla Fuller, Darrol Hayes, Bonnie Riley, Neal and his wife Iveta Hayes, Jack and his wife Jeanne Hayes, her sister Donna Sexton of Spearfish South Dakota and14 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces.

