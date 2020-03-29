Barbara Coe Zulauf Roberts, age 77 passed away in Soldotna, AK on March 27, 2020. She was born in Detroit, MI on November 22, 1942 to Floyd and Elizabeth (Otusell) Zulauf. Barbara got a BA in education from Michigan State University. She taught special education in Phoenix, AZ before moving to Alaska in 1981, and worked for the Anchorage school district. Barbara tutored English as a second language for 30 years. She loved hiking in the Kenai mountains, and travelling to visit the Jewish People in over 20 countries. Barbara is survived by her daughter Terri Springer of Soldotna, AK, her son Jonathan Roberts of Kenai, AK, sister Anne Badger of Florida, brothers, Gregg Zulauf of Florida, Gary Zulauf of Ohio, John Zulauf of California, and Don Zulauf of Florida. She will be laid to rest at the Soldotna Community Memorial Park.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Mar. 29, 2020