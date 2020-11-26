1/1
Belinda Sue "Candy" Thirlwell
{ "" }
Belinda "Candy" Sue Thirlwell, our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Passed away unexpectedly November 16, 2020 at the age of 67.

Candy was an amazing woman. Throughout her life she held a variety of jobs; from waitressing to janitorial, a bus driver for 7 years and a hairdresser for 18 years.

Among her gifts/talents were painting, drawing, leatherwork and knitting. Candy loved to bless family and friends with a painting of their pets or a knitted pair of socks. If you were blessed to receive such a gift, treasure it.

Being with family was her favorite way to spend time enjoying great food and playing games.

Candy was a beautiful soul. She was never afraid to speak her mind, and was always full of laughter. Born in Krembking, CO on August 21, 1953, Candy was the oldest daughter of John and Twila Franklin.

She leaves behind four beloved children: Katrina (Eric) Nelson, Joe Thirlwell, John (Marie) Thirlwell and Amanda (Jack) VanVleet. And eight beautiful grandchildren: Hugh, Ember, Kayli, William, Jack, Max, JZ and Sey.

She is survived by siblings Doug (Barbara) Franklin, Brad Franklin and Pam (Ralph) Hemphill. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many friends she called family

Published in Peninsula Clarion on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Memorial Chapel
5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.
Kenai, AK 99611
907-283-3333
