On Saturday April 20, 2019, Bernice Amber Johnson, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister, passed away in her sleep after fighting her battle of Cancer at the age of 54 years. Bernice will be forever remembered by her family and friends. She is survived by her mom Bertha Moyle, brother David Allen Victoroff, sister Amber Victoroff; her children Heather Christman, Jade Johnson and David Wayne Victoroff and 5 grandchildren. Bernice is predeceased by her father David S. Victoroff and Walter Wayne Victoroff.
A Celebration of Life service in memory of Bernice will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Kalifonsky Christian Center, 41342 Kalifonsky Beach Rd, Kensington AK. 99611, with pastor Steve Toliver affiliating. ?
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Apr. 26, 2019