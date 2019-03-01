Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty A Dunn. View Sign

Betty A. Dunn, 94, of Yachats, Oregon died February 14, 2019 at Sea Aire Assisted Living The cause of death was a stroke.



The only child of Otis and Jessie (Strubel) Watkins, she was born May 25, 1924 in Portland, Oregon. She was raised in Elma, Washington and graduated from Elma High School in 1944. She married Kentucky born Navy veteran Willard (Bill) Dunn in Vancouver, Washington in 1946 and he preceded her in death in 1996. She is survived by her daughter, Sandy Dunn of Yachats.



She attended Hastings Business School and Portland State College before starting her career doing general office work, payroll, bookkeeping and accounting. She was a stay-at-home mother for a few years then worked for Industrial Air Products in Portland from 1957 to 1967, moved to Kenai Alaska and worked for Chemical Construction Corp and Litwin Corp from 1967 to 1970 while they built the Collier Chemical plant and Tesoro Refinery. She worked for Kenai Supply Inc. from 1971 to 1981 and finished her career with Kenai Native Association.



She retired in 1985 leaving Alaska for full time RV living ending up in Yachats Oregon in 1989 where she remained until her death. She was active in the Yachats Ladies Club, worked at the Visitors Center and Little Log Church and helped organize the Smelt Fry for several years.



Disposition is by cremation. Inurnment will be in Elma, Wash in the Strubel family plot at the IOOF cemetery. There will be no services. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Yachats Ambulance Fund. Bateman Funeral Home is serving the family. Betty A. Dunn, 94, of Yachats, Oregon died February 14, 2019 at Sea Aire Assisted Living The cause of death was a stroke.The only child of Otis and Jessie (Strubel) Watkins, she was born May 25, 1924 in Portland, Oregon. She was raised in Elma, Washington and graduated from Elma High School in 1944. She married Kentucky born Navy veteran Willard (Bill) Dunn in Vancouver, Washington in 1946 and he preceded her in death in 1996. She is survived by her daughter, Sandy Dunn of Yachats.She attended Hastings Business School and Portland State College before starting her career doing general office work, payroll, bookkeeping and accounting. She was a stay-at-home mother for a few years then worked for Industrial Air Products in Portland from 1957 to 1967, moved to Kenai Alaska and worked for Chemical Construction Corp and Litwin Corp from 1967 to 1970 while they built the Collier Chemical plant and Tesoro Refinery. She worked for Kenai Supply Inc. from 1971 to 1981 and finished her career with Kenai Native Association.She retired in 1985 leaving Alaska for full time RV living ending up in Yachats Oregon in 1989 where she remained until her death. She was active in the Yachats Ladies Club, worked at the Visitors Center and Little Log Church and helped organize the Smelt Fry for several years.Disposition is by cremation. Inurnment will be in Elma, Wash in the Strubel family plot at the IOOF cemetery. There will be no services. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Yachats Ambulance Fund. Bateman Funeral Home is serving the family. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close