Betty Lou McGahan, age 93, of Fremont and formerly of Nikiski, Alaska, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the Newaygo Medical Care Facility in Fremont. Betty was born on February 24, 1926, in Hart, Michigan, to Glen and Meta (Russell) Link and married Floyd Keith McGahan in May of 1944, in Aiken, South Carolina. Betty returned to school to graduate from Reeths Puffer Schools and had worked at American Coil Spring. In her youth in the Muskegon area, she enjoyed swimming, picnicking, and fishing for perch in the channel. As a couple, Floyd and Betty enjoyed bowling and dancing in the Hesperia area. Betty had also been a member of the Muskegon Eagles Auxiliary. They later moved to Alaska where they built their home and raised their family. Betty most cherished possession was her family – especially her grandchildren. The best day of her life was becoming a mother when Michael was born.







Betty is survived by her sons, Michael McGahan of White Cloud and Greg (Becky) McGahan of Nikiski, Alaska; 6 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd in 1999; son, James McGahan; daughters, Roxanne McGahan Godsey and Susan McGahan; and grandson, Steven McGahan; and all of her brothers and sisters.







Funeral services for Betty will be held at 1 PM on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Crandell Funeral Home in White Cloud. There will be visitation prior to the service from 11AM – 1 PM. Interment will be in West Hesperia Cemetery in the Spring. For a more lasting memorial, friends are asked to consider the .

