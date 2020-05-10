Betty was born Feb 12, 1938 in Caldwell, Idaho to Jim & Zola Coon and died April 15, 2020 in Chicago. She is survived by her husband, Chuck and children: Timothy Obendorf (and spouse Becky), Heidi Baumgaertner (and spouse Martin) Steven Obendorf (and spouse Gary Leger) Dean Obendorf (and spouse Karen) and Roberta Howry and four granddaughters: Katie & Amy Obendorf, Zola Baumgaertner, and Brianna Howry.
Betty lived in Boise Valley in her early years, graduating from Notus Idaho High School in 1956. She attended Westmont College in 1956-58 and University of Redlands in 1958-60. In August, 1960 she married Chuck Obendorf, whom she had known all her life. They settled in Anchorage, Alaska, where Chuck was working with a CPA firm.
Betty taught school for two years and then became a full-time mom as they had adopted two Aleut children by then. In 1961 they made their first trip to Europe which started their love of travel. In their next 59 years they traveled to Europe six times, including four trips to the passion play at Oberamagau, Germany. Through the years, Betty also traveled to Japan, China, South Korea, South America, Thailand, Russia, and Africa. In 1964 they experienced the great Alaskan Earthquake. Other scary incidents include being burned out of their apartment in Anchorage, surviving a Lassa fever epidemic in Africa, being covered with ash from the eruption of Mt. Redoubt in Alaska, and the current corona virus pandemic.
In 1966 they joined the mission, SIM (Sudan Interior Mission) and went to Nigeria for four years. While Chuck did accounting work, Betty substituted in the school, and was the dietician at the mission hospital. In 1970 they returned to Alaska where Chuck joined a CPA firm. Betty was very active in the church and kept busy taking care of five children.
In 1979 they moved to Soldotna, Alaska. While living there, Betty served on several boards including: KDLL, the local public radio; Soldotna Chamber of Commerce, Kachemak Heritage Land Trust, Performing Arts Society, Soldotna City Council, and Kenai Watershed Forum. In addition, she was on the Kenai Peninsula School Board for 9 years, including 6 as president. This school district is the largest in the US, covering over 25,000 square miles (larger than the ten smallest US states). In 1994 she was named as the outstanding school board member of the State of Alaska. While doing this, she also ran a B&B out of their house, managed the local visitors center, and worked in the local bookstore, as well as her usual church activities.
In 2013 they moved to Chicago to be near their children and grandchildren. She adored her grandchildren and they became the center of her life. She also kept busy as a member of the Ebenezer Lutheran Church council, and on the board of the condo association.
She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. She wanted to be remembered as one who loved and trusted God, one who deeply loved her husband, and one who dearly loved her children and granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to: Ebenezer Lutheran Church Organ Repair Fund, 1650 W. Foster, Chicago, IL 60640, or Kenai Watershed Forum, 44129 Sterling Hwy, Soldotna, AK 99669, https://kenaiwatershed.org/membership-giving/become-a-member/.
Published in Peninsula Clarion on May 10, 2020.