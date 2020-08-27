Longtime Kenai resident, Mrs. Beverly "Sue" Bowen, 78, died Monday, August 17, 2020 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna, Alaska after a brief battle with cancer.
Services will be postponed until everyone can be together again.
Sue was born Dec. 13, 1942 in San Leandro, California. She graduated from South High in Bakersfield, California in 1962. She worked for Dr. Basingers Ophthalmologists Office in Bakersfield, California for 10 years and later became an amazing full-time wife and mother. In February of 1971 she moved to Kenai. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed crocheting, traveling, home decorating, and caring for her pets.
The family wrote, "Affectionately known as Sue, she was loved by many and was known for her kindness and funny sense of humor. She was always concerned for others and a wonderful caretaker. Sue was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her smile and laughter were contagious. She enjoyed people watching and reality TV. She loved planning, organizing, and researching and new adventure and she could talk to anyone anywhere. She was an animal lover and had many pets over her lifetime. Her love for her family and friendships will be deeply missed."
She was preceded in death by her parents, Esther and Lloyd Lemons, siblings, Billy Lemons, Bobby Lemons, Barbara Rischard and Betty Lemons.
She is survived by her husband of years Mickey J. Bowen of Kenai; daughter, Michele (Boyd) Olson of Palmer, Alaska; son, David Bowen of Nikiski, Alaska; grandsons, Peyton and Logan Olson of Palmer, Alaska.
In Lieu of flowers please donate to your charity of your choice
in memory of her.
