1/1
Beverly "Sue" Bowen
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Longtime Kenai resident, Mrs. Beverly "Sue" Bowen, 78, died Monday, August 17, 2020 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna, Alaska after a brief battle with cancer.

Services will be postponed until everyone can be together again.

Sue was born Dec. 13, 1942 in San Leandro, California. She graduated from South High in Bakersfield, California in 1962. She worked for Dr. Basingers Ophthalmologists Office in Bakersfield, California for 10 years and later became an amazing full-time wife and mother. In February of 1971 she moved to Kenai. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed crocheting, traveling, home decorating, and caring for her pets.

The family wrote, "Affectionately known as Sue, she was loved by many and was known for her kindness and funny sense of humor. She was always concerned for others and a wonderful caretaker. Sue was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her smile and laughter were contagious. She enjoyed people watching and reality TV. She loved planning, organizing, and researching and new adventure and she could talk to anyone anywhere. She was an animal lover and had many pets over her lifetime. Her love for her family and friendships will be deeply missed."

She was preceded in death by her parents, Esther and Lloyd Lemons, siblings, Billy Lemons, Bobby Lemons, Barbara Rischard and Betty Lemons.

She is survived by her husband of years Mickey J. Bowen of Kenai; daughter, Michele (Boyd) Olson of Palmer, Alaska; son, David Bowen of Nikiski, Alaska; grandsons, Peyton and Logan Olson of Palmer, Alaska.

In Lieu of flowers please donate to your charity of your choice in memory of her.

Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please visit or sign her online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Clarion on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Memorial Chapel
5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.
Kenai, AK 99611
907-283-3333
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Clarion

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved