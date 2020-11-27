Beverly K Savage went home to be with Jesus on November 6, 2020.
She was born on January 5, 1946 in Sacramento California to Paul and Florence Savage, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her brother, Larry Savage of Idaho, sister-in-law Beverly Savage of California, niece Becky Savage of California, her best friend Virginia Waters of Alaska, and many friends and family at Frontier Community Services.
Beverly loved music, coloring, dancing, and spending time with her friends and family. Her smile and laughter were magical.
Beverly attended Kenai Fellowship Church of Christ in Kenai Alaska.
Due to the pandemic, we will not be holding a public service for
Beverly. We encourage everyone to celebrate her life by singing and dancing and thinking of your favorite memory with Beverly.
In lieu of flowers or donations, perform random acts of kindness, volunteer in your community, or donate to your favorite charity
.
Her laughter will always ring in our hearts!