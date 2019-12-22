Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Clam Gulch resident Bill Toombs, 85, passed away of natural causes Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at home with his wife of 41 years by his side.



At his request, no services are planned.



Bill was born Aug. 16, 1934 in Springfield, Mo. He graduated from high school and attended some college. He served in the U.S. Army from Feb. 17, 1954 until his honorable discharge on Jan. 31, 1956.



He moved to Fairbanks in 1963 and worked as a general contractor. He moved to Clam Gulch in 1977 and retired from general contracting in1991.



Bill enjoyed making wine and being on the AGC Board.



His family writes, "He was loved and adored by his wife, children and grandchildren. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing with his family. He was known to always lift a helping hand to those in need. While our hearts are deeply saddened, we are thankful for the peace knowing he is no longer in pain and at home in Heaven."



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Marie Toombs and brothers, Tom and Bob Toombs.



He is survived by his wife, Jodi Toombs of Clam Gulch; daughter Terri (Toombs) Nettles of Soldotna; sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Debbie Toombs of Humble, Texas and Gary and Tracy Toombs of Kona, Hawaii; grandsons, Chet Nettles of Soldotna, Kyle Nettles of Wasilla, Cory Toombs and his wife, Missy, of LaCenter, Wash., Jason Mueller and his wife, Susan, and David Toombs, all of Humble, Texas; granddaughters, Shelby West and her husband, Rem, of Soldotna, and Carolyn Martin and her husband, Michael, of Humble, Texas; great-granddaughters, Blakely Toombs and Evelyn Mueller; sisters-in-law, Barbie Toombs of Lake Havasu, Ariz. and Louise Toombs of Berryville, Ark.



Rather than flowers, please send memorial donations to Central Peninsula Health Foundation, 250 Hospital Place, Soldotna, AK 996669 or



