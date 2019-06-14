Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Billy John Brewer, 84, of Clovis, New Mexico died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas.



He was born August 21, 1934, in Dimmitt, Texas to Erman and Opal Brewer.







He graduated High School in Kemp, Texas in 1953. He met and married the love of his life, Margaret Ann on Aug. 4, 1956, in Clovis. He went to work for SPS Co. water department in 1958, which later became New Mexico American Water Company where he worked until retiring in 1999 as Operations Manager.





Family members said he had a heart of gold and was a fun-loving and quick-witted man that always saw the best in everybody. He was a devoted husband, father and the world's greatest grandfather.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of over fifty years Margaret, and his sister, Cissy Heckaman.



He is survived by his son, Barry Brewer of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughter, Beverly Brewer of Clovis; three granddaughters, Alicia Maltby (Shawn) of Anchorage, Alaska; Kamela Brewer of Las Vegas, Nevada; Kelsey McLeod (Austin) of Wasilla, Alaska; four great-grandsons, Dylan, Carson, Trevor and Trey Maltby; a brother, Danny Brewer of Nikiski, Alaska; a sister, Peggy Henson (Jim) of Clovis; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



A graveside ceremony will follow the memorial service.



Services will be officiated by Wayne Boydstum.



Burial will be at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens.



Pallbearers will be Steve Wilson, Gordon Wilson, Danny Riley, Tommy Underwood, Bill Autry and Bill Howell. Honorary Pallbearers are Arley Crooks, Bruce Pollard and Darryl Holland.



Memorial Contributions may be made to the or Medical Center League House of Amarillo, Texas.



Arrangements are by Steed-Todd Funeral Home. Mr. Billy John Brewer, 84, of Clovis, New Mexico died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas.He was born August 21, 1934, in Dimmitt, Texas to Erman and Opal Brewer.He graduated High School in Kemp, Texas in 1953. He met and married the love of his life, Margaret Ann on Aug. 4, 1956, in Clovis. He went to work for SPS Co. water department in 1958, which later became New Mexico American Water Company where he worked until retiring in 1999 as Operations Manager.Family members said he had a heart of gold and was a fun-loving and quick-witted man that always saw the best in everybody. He was a devoted husband, father and the world's greatest grandfather.He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of over fifty years Margaret, and his sister, Cissy Heckaman.He is survived by his son, Barry Brewer of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughter, Beverly Brewer of Clovis; three granddaughters, Alicia Maltby (Shawn) of Anchorage, Alaska; Kamela Brewer of Las Vegas, Nevada; Kelsey McLeod (Austin) of Wasilla, Alaska; four great-grandsons, Dylan, Carson, Trevor and Trey Maltby; a brother, Danny Brewer of Nikiski, Alaska; a sister, Peggy Henson (Jim) of Clovis; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.A graveside ceremony will follow the memorial service.Services will be officiated by Wayne Boydstum.Burial will be at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Steve Wilson, Gordon Wilson, Danny Riley, Tommy Underwood, Bill Autry and Bill Howell. Honorary Pallbearers are Arley Crooks, Bruce Pollard and Darryl Holland.Memorial Contributions may be made to the or Medical Center League House of Amarillo, Texas.Arrangements are by Steed-Todd Funeral Home. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on June 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.