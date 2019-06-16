Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Wayne Gilbert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

In memory of our dad for Father's Day

On Saturday, May 25, Billy Wayne Gibert passed away at the age of 73.

Billy was born on February 10, 1946 to David and Pauline. He grew up in Hope, Arkansas and graduated from Hope High School in 1964. After graduation, he enlisted with the Navy Sea-Bees and served in Viet Nam. Upon being honorably discharged, Billy headed to Alaska. He raised his family and two daughters in Soldotna while he worked on the Grayling platform for close to 30 years as a welder. In 2000, Billy moved back to Hope, where he lived until his death.

Billy was an extremely generous and kind man and helped his community when and where ever he could. He loved the outdoors. Some of his favorites times were spent fishing and hunting with his lifelong friend, David Tullis. He and Billy were more like brothers,and Billy cherished their friendship. In addition to being outdoors, Billy loved being in the kitchen. He was a wonderful cook, and his chili and cornbread will be missed.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Barbara Ann and Carolyn Marie.

He is survived by daughters Billie Denice (Andrew) Tallman, Barbara Marie (Arick) McLeod, grandsons James and Aric, three aunts, and numerous cousins and family friends.

A graveside service was held at Memory Gardens cemetery in Hope, Arkansas on Wednesday May 29.

