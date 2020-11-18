Bobbie Kathrine Farnsworth passed away after an extended illness (or . . . after battling early onset Alzheimer's Disease for several years) on Monday Nov 16th 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona.



She was born December 16, 1950 in San Angelo, Texas to Roy Edward Brown and Tommie Maurine Blackwell. She was a loving and giving daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She leaves a legacy of love, family and a lifetime of great memories. Bobbie, an Alaskan resident and a Texan by birth, grew up in West Texas in oil and cattle ranching country. Following college as a licensed hairstylist, she moved to Alaska with her parents in her late teens where she soon met the love of her life for the next 50 years – Mark Farnsworth.



After living in several states while Mark served his country in the U.S. Navy, and the birth of their son Michael, they returned to make their home in Alaska. Over the years, she experienced first-hand the dangers and the rewards of hard work in the Alaskan fishing and oil industries. From being the cook on a salmon boat out of Dutch Harbor to expediting supplies for offshore drilling rigs in Cook's Inlet and working shifts on the North Slope, Bobbie looked forward to retirement and a life of travel, leisure and family time. Following a career in the oil industry with Arco and Unocal, she retired in 2000 in Kenai, Alaska.



Bobbie raised Michael with a loving, gentle, but firm hand and encouraged his sports and creative interests. Later in life, she took the opportunity to take Michael on a trip to France to share in new experiences and sights just on their own as mother and son. And only a few years ago, she was able to celebrate with family and share in Michael's joy by witnessing his marriage to Jolene in Anchorage. She loved and strived to keep her family close, including her mother and two sisters in the lower forty-eight, and visited with them and their family often – the much loved and favorite aunt to her three nieces there. Bobbie was an accomplished potter, quilter, stain glass artisan and was gifted with a "green thumb" as evidenced by the beautiful house plants, hanging flower pots and the abundance of vegetables in her greenhouse. She had a great love of music, always knowing the lyrics of any popular song it seemed, especially from the sixties and seventies. In retirement, she and Mark traveled often to visit family and to follow their shared love of cooking, good food, wine and discovery throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia.



Bobbie is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Mark D. Brown.



She is survived by her husband Mark Farnsworth of Nikiski, Alaska, and son Michael S. Farnsworth and wife Jolene of Anchorage, Alaska; sisters Gloria A. Talley and husband Gene of Southlake, Texas and Patricia E. Lighter of Anaheim, California; nieces Gina Talley, Georgette Poole and husband Mike, and Gillian Teel and husband Terry, all of Texas; sisters-in-law Linda Hutchings and husband David of Soldotna, Alaska, Nina Kersten of Hickory North Carolina, and Nora Van Orden and husband John of Soldotna Alaska; nieces Wendy Gruber and husband Darby and Candice Nielsen; nephews Shawn and Shea Hutchings.



The family extends their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to all of the caretakers and nursing staff at Brookdale North Scottsdale Memory Care in Scottsdale, Arizona for their loving and compassionate care.



A memorial service to be held will be announced at a later date.

