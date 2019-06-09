Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM The American Legion #20 Cook Drive Old Town Kenai , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Nikiski resident, Ms. Bonnie Jean Stedman, 71, died Friday, May 17, 2019 at her home in Nikiski.



A celebration of her life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at The American Legion 920 Cook Drive in Old Town Kenai with a Potluck to follow.



She was born March 27, 1948 in Bellingham, Washington. She moved to Alaska over 30 years ago living in Valdez for a short while before making Nikiski her home. In 2011 she retired from being a Head Cook on the Oil Field Platforms for many years. Bonnie loved gardening, cooking, fishing and quilting.



She was preceded in death by Donald Stedman, Ruth Stedman, Donna Stedman, Susie Stedman and Daniel Stedman.



She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Sanders of Nikiski and son Ricky Harrington of Nikiski and Shawn Shook of Lynden, WA; grandchildren, Kristiena Sanders of Soldotna, Shawna Sanders of Nikiski, Mike Eiter of Nikiski, Carter Eiter of Nikiski, Phillip Sanders of Nikiski, Jaida-Pearl Sanders of Nikiski, Mary Harrington of Soldotna, Natasha Harrington of Kenai, Laticia Wood Harrington of Nikiski, Ayden Harrington of Nikiski, Elizabeth Shook of Lynden, WA, and Alexander Shook of Lynden, WA; sisters, Sylvia Johnson of Bellingham, WA, Irene Packered of Moses Lake, WA, Diane Demerice of Bellingham, WA; brother Johnny Stedman of Lynden, WA and many more loved ones.



Memorial donations may be made in Memory of Bonnie to The American Legion Auxiliary in Kenai.



Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory.



Published in The Peninsula Clarion on June 9, 2019

