It is with heavy hearts that the family of Brad Victor Cason announces his passing following a short battle with pancreatic cancer on October 30th, 2020, at the age of 67.Brad was born September 19, 1953 in San Angelo, Texas. His young childhood was spent in San Angelo. In the late 1960's he moved to Alaska completing his high school education in 1973 at Kenai Central High School.Brad served in the United States Navy from 1972-1974 as a Machinist Mate on the USS Manley.Brad worked for many years at Collier Chemical in Nikiski. In January of 1982 he got a job working for ARCO as an operator on the North Slope, where he worked at Flow Station 3 until his retirement. Brad also served many loving years as a member of the Prudhoe Bay Fire Department.Brad passed peacefully and was surrounded by friends and family in the time preceding his death. Brad will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Tiffany Cason Kornmann (Brian) and Mindy Kaye Cason (Bre). Brad was also known as Papa to his grandchildren Hayden, Cameron, Gracie, and Bella Kornmann.Brad is survived by a large extended family, including his brothers Rodney (Wanda) Cason, Ross and Calvin (Helen) Smith, as well as many nieces and nephews including Clay (Jackie) Cason, Brad Alan Cason, Elizabeth (Winak) Ukatish, Oneita (Joe) Freeman, Malcom Cason, Samantha Smith and Shelly Blankenship, James, Scott, Cheryl and Christian Smith. As well as great nieces Abbie (Johnny) Hall and Molly Anne Cason.Brad was preceded in death by his father George Ray Cason, his mother Cynthia Doris Cates, his sister-in-law LaDawn Smith, and his brother Garry Ray Cason.A celebration of Brad's life will take place at 2pm on Wednesday November 4th, 2020 at Nikiski New Hope Christian Fellowship - 54932 Kenai Spur Hwy, Nikiski, AK 99611Per his request, Brad's ashes will be spread at a later date. Additional services will take place in San Angelo, Texas in the future.In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made in his memory to:PO Box 22478Oklahoma City, OK 73123