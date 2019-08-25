Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bradley Robert Bates. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Kasilof resident, Mr. Bradley Robert Bates, 40, died Friday, August 16, 2019 at his home in Kasilof.



Celebration of life will be held at a later date in Kasilof.



Bradley was born November 4th, 1978 in San Antonio, Texas to Marie Lynette Cook and Steven Robert Bates.



He attended St. Luke's Episcopal School, a private school through 5th grade. He started playing basketball and was on the school team, The Trojans. He went to Alamo Heights Jr. High School through 8th grade. He was on the basketball team and student council as well as played little league baseball where he rocked it. He started high school at Alamo Heights High, but after one semester moved to Alaska and lived there though his sophomore year. During summer break he returned home to Rockport, TX and attended Rockport-Fulton High School where he graduated in 1997. Bradley was getting ready to attend the Art Institute of Houston, a private 4-year college, but at the last minutes moved to Alaska to work with his dad in the seismic field. He could have been or done anything he wanted. He was super smart. He barley ever opened a book. He was also a very talented artist and wrote poetry.



The family wrote, "My dad always knew how to lift me up. I knew that whenever we spent time together that is was precious, and special. I've never doubted the love he had for me. On Father's Day, Mayson (Best Friend) brought me over to visit and bring him a card. He wanted to take me on a ride to the beach, and so we did. The sun was shining perfectly, it was golden hour. Riding up to the beach. I felt so cool, on top of the world. Ill never forget that feeling."



He was preceded in death by his father, Steven Robert Bates.



He is survived by his mothers, Marie Cook of Fulton, TX, Toni Bates of Clam Gulch, AK and Gale Bates of Washington; sons, Austin (Mikayla) Brown of Sikeston, MO, Quentin Mejorado of Corpus Christi, TX, and Blaine Bates of Alaska; daughter, India Bates of Soldotna; brothers, Matthew (Amber) Bates of Oregon City, OR, Joe Hendricks of Washington and Michael Woodward of Kenai, AK; sisters, Angela Woodward of Kenai, Rachael Anderson of Nikiski, Nichole Woodward of Soldotna and Tiffany Woodward of Soldotna; nieces, Jayden Anderson of Nikiski, Willow Duncan of Soldotna, Brittany Bates of Oregon City, OR and Alyssa James of Soldotna, AK; nephew, Justin Anderson of Nikiski; grandchildren, Alanie and Maisyn Brown of Texas.



Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory.

