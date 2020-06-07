Brent Lee "Mr Popular" Elkington
1963 - 2020
Brent Lee Elkington, "Mr. Popular" passed away Sunday May 24th, 2020 at the age of 57. He was born April 23rd, 1963 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

A celebration of life will be done in his honor once we are all able to come together again.

He moved to Soldotna Alaska in 1993 where he worked and ran an AM Radio Station. From there he worked in several different establishments throughout the Kenai Peninsula making friends along the way. Brent found his calling in life when he opened the Alaska Roadhouse Bar and Grill. From here he spent the best years of his life serving the people of Alaska fulfilling a lifelong dream.

We are humbled by the outpouring love and the many memories, pictures and stories that have been shared. Brent was not a hard person to love, and many was considered his family.

Brent enjoyed fishing, Nascar, and watching his favorite football team the Broncos play.

He is survived by his brothers Steve (Lee) Elkington, California, Mike (Keri) Elkington, Utah, Cory (Jennifer), Utah and sister Julie (Scott) Dotson, Utah. Many nieces, nephews, and very special friend Julie Latta. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel. Please visit or sign his online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com.

Published in Peninsula Clarion on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Memorial Chapel
5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.
Kenai, AK 99611
907-283-3333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
June 6, 2020
All the cooking knowledge you shared with me Brent will stay with me forever. Every time I Prepare your smoked Ribs I'll remember you.
Robert Brown
Friend
June 5, 2020
See you on the flipside!!! Rest in Peace my friend. You will never be forgotten.
Val
Friend
June 5, 2020
Hey mr Brent won't be the same without you my friend. Truly my friend always. May you rest in peace until are paths are crossed again
Lar's Hicks
Friend
June 5, 2020
My friend, there is a hole in my heart since you left us here on earth. God must've needed a humble, kind hearted, honest friendly, "popular " man to help him in heaven. Vaya Con Dios buddy. Until we meet again.
Mike Velasquez
Friend
June 5, 2020
Lisa Fletcher
Friend
June 5, 2020
Baby, as he called so many of us, it has been so tough since I heard of your passing, I am so very thankful I got to see you Friday at the Roadhouse, although I never expected it to be the last time, it had been forever but thankful I got a big bear hug from you!! You became a big part of my family after Nat and then B, that is irreplaceable the kindness and support you gave us. You will be missed by all, I love you Brent.
Tillie Smith
Friend
