Baby, as he called so many of us, it has been so tough since I heard of your passing, I am so very thankful I got to see you Friday at the Roadhouse, although I never expected it to be the last time, it had been forever but thankful I got a big bear hug from you!! You became a big part of my family after Nat and then B, that is irreplaceable the kindness and support you gave us. You will be missed by all, I love you Brent.

Tillie Smith

Friend