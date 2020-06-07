Brent Lee Elkington, "Mr. Popular" passed away Sunday May 24th, 2020 at the age of 57. He was born April 23rd, 1963 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
A celebration of life will be done in his honor once we are all able to come together again.
He moved to Soldotna Alaska in 1993 where he worked and ran an AM Radio Station. From there he worked in several different establishments throughout the Kenai Peninsula making friends along the way. Brent found his calling in life when he opened the Alaska Roadhouse Bar and Grill. From here he spent the best years of his life serving the people of Alaska fulfilling a lifelong dream.
We are humbled by the outpouring love and the many memories, pictures and stories that have been shared. Brent was not a hard person to love, and many was considered his family.
Brent enjoyed fishing, Nascar, and watching his favorite football team the Broncos play.
He is survived by his brothers Steve (Lee) Elkington, California, Mike (Keri) Elkington, Utah, Cory (Jennifer), Utah and sister Julie (Scott) Dotson, Utah. Many nieces, nephews, and very special friend Julie Latta. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel.
Published in Peninsula Clarion on Jun. 7, 2020.