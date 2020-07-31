1/1
Brian G Cotman
1948 - 2020
Brian Cotman of Soldotna passed away July 18, 2020 in Anchorage from long term health issues. Brian served in the US Navy from 1967-1970 and was an Agrium employee for 32 years. Brian had a passion for cooking and attended culinary school in Seward. Brian enjoyed flying, obtaining his license, and later became a flight instructor. Camping and traveling with Donna, his wife of 52 years was a faorite pass time. He was a devoted dad to Tonya and Shane. Brian is survived by his two sisters, Charlene and Debbie of Syracuse, NY, and his parents George and Lois Cotman of Hartinton Ontario, Canada.

Published in Peninsula Clarion on Jul. 31, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Clarion

