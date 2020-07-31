Brian Cotman of Soldotna passed away July 18, 2020 in Anchorage from long term health issues. Brian served in the US Navy from 1967-1970 and was an Agrium employee for 32 years. Brian had a passion for cooking and attended culinary school in Seward. Brian enjoyed flying, obtaining his license, and later became a flight instructor. Camping and traveling with Donna, his wife of 52 years was a faorite pass time. He was a devoted dad to Tonya and Shane. Brian is survived by his two sisters, Charlene and Debbie of Syracuse, NY, and his parents George and Lois Cotman of Hartinton Ontario, Canada.

