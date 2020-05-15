Few lawyers in private practice can claim to have devoted their careers to the public interest, but Brian B. O'Neill was like no other. As a lawyer at the Minneapolis law firm of Faegre & Benson for 34 years, Brian wanted more than a big paycheck and big office, and he challenged others to do the same. He believed people should use their talents to make the world a better place.
Brian was born in Hancock, Michigan. He went to schools in post-war Japan, Germany and Fountain Colorado. He attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and graduated a cadet captain in 1969. He served in the 5/30th Artillery in Italy and Crete for two years. He attended Michigan Law School and was the Managing Editor of the Law Review. He graduated magna cum laude and a member of the Order of the Coif in 1974. Next, he attended the U.S. Army JAG Corp, then served three years as Assistant to the General Counsel of the Army in Washington D.C. He began private practice in 1977. Brian represented over 40,000 victims of the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill and obtained a five billion dollar verdict in 1994.
He was proudest of his pro bono practice where he protected forests, wilderness areas and wildlife like wolves, bears, dolphins, eagles and trout. He preserved places of solitude including Boundary Waters Canoe Area, Voyageurs National Park, and Yellowstone Park. He enjoyed backcountry canoeing, golfing, skiing, scuba diving, camping and fishing. Brian believed in justice, civil rights and doing the right thing. He was listed in Best Lawyers in American in eight different categories. He was voted Trial Lawyer of the Year by Trial Lawyers for Public Justice in 1994. During retirement, he led delegations of lawyers to Micronesia to promote the rule of law. Other professional achievements: Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers (former regent), International Academy of Trial Lawyers (fellow), American Board of Trial Advocates, (advocate), Sierra Club North Star Chapter Lifetime Achievement Award, Ten Best Trial Lawyers in America, National Law Journal and the Sierra Club William O. Douglas Award. Brian served on the Michigan Law School Dean's Advisory Council, Defenders of Wildlife, and the International Wolf Center, was the President of the Minneapolis Golf Club and was a Trustee for the U.S. Supreme Court Historical Society. He was a longtime member of the American Legion and the Izaak Walton League.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents Brian Boru O'Neill and Jean Annette (Rimpela) O'Neill.
He is survived by his adoring wife of twenty-nine years, Ruth (Bohan) O'Neill, his sons Phelan O'Neill and Brian Severns, his daughters Dru Groves, Maggie Severns, and Ariel O'Neill, his three grandchildren Jackson, Adrian and Julia Groves, and his siblings Susan White, Bonney O'Neill, Sean O'Neill, Mary Rowley and Jim O'Neill.
Brian will be interred at Ft. Snelling, Minneapolis, MN with full military honors at a date TBD. Eventually, a wake will be held at Minneapolis Golf Club at a time TBD. Memorials preferred to Defenders of Wildlife (defenders.org) or PVA.org/PVA/donate-now-search?sc=WEQYYDFPDSCH&mc=legacy&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=paidsearch&utm_campaign=evergreen&utm_content=WEQYYDFPDSCH" style="color: #006699" target="_blank" data-trackclick="yes" data-vars-event-category="obit-amp" data-vars-event-action="clio_inline_click" data-vars-event-value="0" data-vars-event-label="clio_inline_PVA">Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA.org" target="_blank">PVA.org).
Published in Peninsula Clarion on May 15, 2020.