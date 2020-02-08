Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Whitney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brian Whitney of Maine and Alaska, died suddenly on January 30. He was 61 years old. Brian was born in Machias, Maine, and moved to Alaska in 1963, with his parents and older brother when he was 5 years old. Brian spent his younger years in several areas of Alaska, including Wrangell and Fairbanks, then the Village of Nondalton, Alaska, near Lake Clark, where he took flying lessons and learned to fly at age 14. After then moving to Kenai, Alaska, and graduating from Kenai High School, he attended Seward Skill Center, where he graduated with a degree in Petroleum Technology. Following his years on the North Slope, he was employed for many years as a journeyman meat cutter, working at Echo Lake Lockers, then for Carrs/Safeway Stores. During this time he also operated his own wild game processing business. Brian loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman, and trapper. He moved back to Machias Maine this past summer, and said "I feel like I am home now." Brian is survived by his mother, Bettina Carver Merchant and her husband Jesse Merchant of Jonesport, Maine; his father Clark Whitney and his wife Cheryl of Soldotna, Alaska; his brothers, Clark Jr. and Charlie of Soldotna and Sterling, Alaska, and his daughters, Jennifer and Brianna, of Alaska, and Krista, from California. He also leaves 12 grandchildren, as well as his nieces and nephews. Brian was a kind and loving person, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A memorial will be held in the Spring, in both Maine and Alaska. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Feb. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

