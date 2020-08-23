Soldotna resident, Broc Allen Mortenson, 55, received his angel wings on Saturday, August 1, 2020 after a very short battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease.

Broc was born on April 2, 1965 in Seattle, Washington. He first came to Soldotna after graduating from high school in 1983 and learned the flooring trade in his Uncle Dan's shop (Dan Mortenson - 4D Carpet One). After a few years he moved back to the greater Seattle area and continued to perfect the trade he genuinely enjoyed until he passed.

He returned to the Kenai Peninsula in 2010 and built a name for himself as the owner of Kenai Quality Flooring. He recently moved his business into a new building and was ready to start the next chapter of his career.

He had such a passion for life and his work . . . many people have said, "he was the hardest working person they've ever known". Everything was done "full steam ahead" never a half effort.

He played as hard as he worked . . . racing motocross as recent as 3 years ago, snow-machining and boating were his favorite pastimes. He always said that if it didn't have a motor, he wasn't gonna do it!

He is preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn (Halverson) Robertson.

He is survived by his partner in life, LaRae Paxton, father, Norm Mortenson, step-father, Gary Robertson, sons Andrew Mortenson (Kylie), Nathan Mortenson, brothers Ty Mortenson (Teresa), Ryan Mortenson (Bryan), nephew Avery Mortenson, niece McKenna Mortenson, and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends between Washington and Alaska.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, September 19t h at 2 pm at the Kenai Quality Flooring shop – 34180 Business Park Frontage Road.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store