Former Kenai resident Bruce E. Passe, 64, passed away Mar. 15, 2020 in Hilo, Hawaii after a long illness.



A celebration of his life will be held in Sumas, Wash. in August, 2020.







Bruce was born Aug. 23, 1955 in Wabasha, Minn. He lived in Spain until the age of 5 due to his father being in the military. He then moved to Alaska and attended school in Ninilchik. He then began working towards his Associates of Psychology in Arizona, while on a wrestling scholarship. In Alaska, he was the state wrestling champion.







Bruce was a supervisor for 30+ years in the oilfield, working for Chevron, Peak Oilfield, Baker Packer and many offshore facilities, platforms and rigs on land and for his father at Passe Construction. He retired in 2015.





Bruce was a member of the Apostolic Assembly of Jesus Christ. He was also involved in the Boys/Girls Club in Kenai, the Special Olympics and was on the Board of Directors for Homer Electric Association.







He enjoyed helping others, Harley rides, building projects, yard work, gardening, and fishing with his brother from another mother, Paul Rochon.







His family writes, "Bruce loved life, his family and his Church family beyond measure. He also loved God and he especially loved his girls, 'Josie' and Raelynn Passe. He was an avid sports fan, cheering on the Dallas Cowboys. Bruce also loved the thrill of a long Harley ride. He would and did give his very shirt off his back for anyone in need and was known as the 'Bank of Passe.' He suffered greatly with the loss of his friend and brother, Paul Rochon."







"Bruce loved spending time with family, cooking, teaching his girls to drive and keeping the yard looking spectacular. He loved all his neighbors and will be missed by many close friends and work friends."







Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Passe and his mother, Mildred Passe.







He is survived by his wife, Tamara Passe of Gilbert, Ariz.; daughters, Raelynn and Joslynn Passe of Soldotna; son, Jason Passe; stepdaughters, Rica Howarth of Pennsylvania and Mariah (Howarth) Martin of South Carolina; brothers, Mark Passe of Sumas, Wash. and Craig Passe of Yakima, Wash.; sister, Linda Evans of Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.







Rather than donations, please send special memories, pictures or cards for Bruce's girl's memory boxes to: 464 E Windsor Dr., Gilbert, AZ 85296.

