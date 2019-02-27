Kenai, Alaska resident and former Wisconsin resident, Mr. Bruce Phillip Warnecke, 68, died Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna.
Memorial Services will be held 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Kathryn and Paul Walukewicz home – 51904 Holt Lamplight Road in Nikiski. Military Honors will be performed by the V.F.W. Post #10046 and American Legion Post #20.
Bruce was born Oct. 1, 1950 in Oconto, Wisconsin. He served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1972 serving in Vietnam and Germany before being honorably discharged. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and all outdoor activities.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Eileen (Phillippe) Warnecke and sister, Cherie Hoehnke.
He is survived by his daughters, Angela (Mike) Finley of Cedarburg, WI and Kathryn (Paul) Walukewicz of Kenai, AK; grandson, Korbin Bruce Walukewicz of Kenai, AK; significant other, Patricia Hensel of Kenai; brothers, Craig (Sandy) Warnecke of Wisconsin, Brian Warnecke of Wisconsin, and Keith (Kathy) Warnecke of Kentucky; sister, Deb (Paul) Daugherty of Tennessee and other family members and many friends.
Memorial donations may be made to P.O. Box 8264 – Nikiski, AK 99635 C/O Kathryn Walukewicz.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Feb. 27, 2019