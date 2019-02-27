Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Kenai, Alaska resident and former Wisconsin resident, Mr. Bruce Phillip Warnecke, 68, died Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna.



Memorial Services will be held 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Kathryn and Paul Walukewicz home – 51904 Holt Lamplight Road in Nikiski. Military Honors will be performed by the V.F.W. Post #10046 and American Legion Post #20.



Bruce was born Oct. 1, 1950 in Oconto, Wisconsin. He served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1972 serving in Vietnam and Germany before being honorably discharged. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and all outdoor activities.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Eileen (Phillippe) Warnecke and sister, Cherie Hoehnke.



He is survived by his daughters, Angela (Mike) Finley of Cedarburg, WI and Kathryn (Paul) Walukewicz of Kenai, AK; grandson, Korbin Bruce Walukewicz of Kenai, AK; significant other, Patricia Hensel of Kenai; brothers, Craig (Sandy) Warnecke of Wisconsin, Brian Warnecke of Wisconsin, and Keith (Kathy) Warnecke of Kentucky; sister, Deb (Paul) Daugherty of Tennessee and other family members and many friends.



Memorial donations may be made to P.O. Box 8264 – Nikiski, AK 99635 C/O Kathryn Walukewicz.



Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please sign or visit his online guestbook at Kenai, Alaska resident and former Wisconsin resident, Mr. Bruce Phillip Warnecke, 68, died Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna.Memorial Services will be held 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Kathryn and Paul Walukewicz home – 51904 Holt Lamplight Road in Nikiski. Military Honors will be performed by the V.F.W. Post #10046 and American Legion Post #20.Bruce was born Oct. 1, 1950 in Oconto, Wisconsin. He served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1972 serving in Vietnam and Germany before being honorably discharged. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and all outdoor activities.He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Eileen (Phillippe) Warnecke and sister, Cherie Hoehnke.He is survived by his daughters, Angela (Mike) Finley of Cedarburg, WI and Kathryn (Paul) Walukewicz of Kenai, AK; grandson, Korbin Bruce Walukewicz of Kenai, AK; significant other, Patricia Hensel of Kenai; brothers, Craig (Sandy) Warnecke of Wisconsin, Brian Warnecke of Wisconsin, and Keith (Kathy) Warnecke of Kentucky; sister, Deb (Paul) Daugherty of Tennessee and other family members and many friends.Memorial donations may be made to P.O. Box 8264 – Nikiski, AK 99635 C/O Kathryn Walukewicz.Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please sign or visit his online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com. Funeral Home Peninsula Memorial Chapel

5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.

Kenai , AK 99611

907-283-3333 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close