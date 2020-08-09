1/1
Carl O. Ulrich
1941 - 2020
Carl O. Ulrich, 78 of Soldotna,Alaska, Passed away August 1st 2020.
He was born October 31 1941, in Redwood Falls Minnesota the son of late William And Marie Ulrich. He had 11 siblings.
His family moved to Audubon Minnesota when he was young where they farmed. He graduated from Audubon High School in Minnesota in 1960 and Joined the US Navy Serving on the USS Midway from 1960-1964. After the Navy he went to work as an Electrical Lineman and was a Lifelong member of the IBEW. He moved to Homer Alaska with his Sons in 1978 and then Soldotna Alaska in 1979. He worked at Homer Electric up to his retirement. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church on K-Beach Road. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and kindness to all who knew him.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Mike and Dreama Ulrich of Soldotna,AK; son and daughter-in-law Carl and Linda Ulrich of Anchorage, AK ;Grandchildren Chance; Kellsi; Zach; Paycience; Teaira; Miranda; Whitney; Savannah; Emma; and Alison; Great Grandchildren Ryker; Bronson; and Blakely; Siblings Vern Ulrich; Yvonne Seaburg; Verona Poolman; Naomi Elton; Iris Johnson. He was Preceded in Death by his Parents William and Marie Ulrich; Siblings Alton, Dorthy,Melvin, Elaine, Stan, Wayne and his son William D. Ulrich.
A Service will be Held at Grace Lutheran Church 47585 Ciechanski Rd, Kenai Alaska August 12th 1PM.

Published in Peninsula Clarion on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Service
01:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
August 7, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
