Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carrol J. Martin. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Long time Alaskan resident, Carrol J. Martin went to be with his Lord and Savior at 4:00 am on March 26, 2020, with his loving wife, JoAnne, by his side. Carrol was born on July 21, 1940, in Bayfield, Colorado and grew up working on the family ranch. It was there where his love for raising quality cattle and registered American Quarter Horses began. Carrol joined 4-H when he was 9 years old and spent the rest of his life as a member, a junior leader, volunteer leader, and an advisor to the program. He graduated from Fort Lewis Junior College with an Associates Degree in Business Management. While at Fort Lewis he worked part time for the college taking care of flowers and planting trees. Carrol continued his education and graduated with honors from Adams State College in Alamosa, CO with a BA in Business Education and a MA in Secondary and Elementary Education. In 1961 while attending Adams State College, he met JoAnne Blair, the local Cooperative Extension Service Home Economist/4-H advisor. During their courtship, JoAnne told Carrol she always wanted to live in Alaska, but she didn't want to go to there alone. He said he would be happy to take her, and she informed him he would have to marry her first. They were married in Alamosa on December 15, 1962, and left for Alaska, August 19, 1963. While teaching in Metlakatla, traveling to Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau, and researching the whole state, they determined they wanted to spend the rest of their lives somewhere on the Kenai Peninsula. In 1972, the Martin family permanently moved to Alaska. One of his favorite stories to tell was when he bought a 1940 era tugboat and barge, loaded it with a year's worth of hay, a mobile home, vehicles, horses, cows and all the family's belongings and he, his 9 year old son Blair, and three deckhands sailed the inside passage from Tacoma, WA to Juneau equipped with only a compass and a prayer.



You name it, Carrol did it. In high school, he worked as a butcher at the local mercantile, he baked hundreds of pies a week for a family owned truck stop; worked in a family owned potato chip and rainbow bread distributorship, he was a teacher, a principal, and a college professor. He later retired from Unocal in 1991. He was a butcher, a baker, a potato chip maker and an educator.



Carrol's zeal for life was evident in everything he did. He loved sharing stories about his family, farming, and adventures not only to anyone he met, but especially to his grandchildren and great grandchildren whom he loved dearly. He loved giving farm tours which typically turned into a history or science lesson. His ability to remember names, dates, and other important details was uncanny. His stories may or may not have been embellished a little, but one never really knew for sure because he spoke with such conviction and a matter of fact! Carrol lived life to the fullest and everything he did had purpose. His motto was to be kind to everyone because you never know if they might be an angel. He was always intentional with every relationship, wanting to know every detail about your life whether a "stranger" in the store or a hitchhiker along the road...Carrol always remembered who they were and their story.



Whether it was barbecuing homegrown beef or pork for Kenai Central Homecoming, Arctic Winter Games, Industry Appreciation Day, Kenai Peninsula Sate Fair, Solstice at the Diamond M Ranch; or baking pies for the ABC Life Choice annual Pie Auction; or making soup for the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank annual Soup Dinner, Carrol was always willing to give of his time and resources. He never did anything for self, it was always to help benefit someone else or another entity. Because of Carrol's outstanding volunteer service, in 2012 he was inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame, since 2003, only four Alaskan's have been inducted and Carrol was the only volunteer, the others were Cooperative Extension professionals.



Carrol is survived by his wife of 57 years, JoAnne; son Blair (Ronna); daughter Lisa (Glen); son Jonathan (Maria); 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Venoy Martin, his mother Vada Mary Harris, his brother Julian Martin, his son James William Martin, and his grandson Mathias Nikola Martin.



There's just not enough time and space to include everything Carrol did. The family invites you to share your stories and photos on the Carrol Martin Celebration of Life FaceBook page. Carrol loved music, dance and feeding the community so in honor of him, there will be a Celebration of Life on Solstice 2020, which was his favorite day of the year at the Diamond M Ranch. Long time Alaskan resident, Carrol J. Martin went to be with his Lord and Savior at 4:00 am on March 26, 2020, with his loving wife, JoAnne, by his side. Carrol was born on July 21, 1940, in Bayfield, Colorado and grew up working on the family ranch. It was there where his love for raising quality cattle and registered American Quarter Horses began. Carrol joined 4-H when he was 9 years old and spent the rest of his life as a member, a junior leader, volunteer leader, and an advisor to the program. He graduated from Fort Lewis Junior College with an Associates Degree in Business Management. While at Fort Lewis he worked part time for the college taking care of flowers and planting trees. Carrol continued his education and graduated with honors from Adams State College in Alamosa, CO with a BA in Business Education and a MA in Secondary and Elementary Education. In 1961 while attending Adams State College, he met JoAnne Blair, the local Cooperative Extension Service Home Economist/4-H advisor. During their courtship, JoAnne told Carrol she always wanted to live in Alaska, but she didn't want to go to there alone. He said he would be happy to take her, and she informed him he would have to marry her first. They were married in Alamosa on December 15, 1962, and left for Alaska, August 19, 1963. While teaching in Metlakatla, traveling to Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau, and researching the whole state, they determined they wanted to spend the rest of their lives somewhere on the Kenai Peninsula. In 1972, the Martin family permanently moved to Alaska. One of his favorite stories to tell was when he bought a 1940 era tugboat and barge, loaded it with a year's worth of hay, a mobile home, vehicles, horses, cows and all the family's belongings and he, his 9 year old son Blair, and three deckhands sailed the inside passage from Tacoma, WA to Juneau equipped with only a compass and a prayer.You name it, Carrol did it. In high school, he worked as a butcher at the local mercantile, he baked hundreds of pies a week for a family owned truck stop; worked in a family owned potato chip and rainbow bread distributorship, he was a teacher, a principal, and a college professor. He later retired from Unocal in 1991. He was a butcher, a baker, a potato chip maker and an educator.Carrol's zeal for life was evident in everything he did. He loved sharing stories about his family, farming, and adventures not only to anyone he met, but especially to his grandchildren and great grandchildren whom he loved dearly. He loved giving farm tours which typically turned into a history or science lesson. His ability to remember names, dates, and other important details was uncanny. His stories may or may not have been embellished a little, but one never really knew for sure because he spoke with such conviction and a matter of fact! Carrol lived life to the fullest and everything he did had purpose. His motto was to be kind to everyone because you never know if they might be an angel. He was always intentional with every relationship, wanting to know every detail about your life whether a "stranger" in the store or a hitchhiker along the road...Carrol always remembered who they were and their story.Whether it was barbecuing homegrown beef or pork for Kenai Central Homecoming, Arctic Winter Games, Industry Appreciation Day, Kenai Peninsula Sate Fair, Solstice at the Diamond M Ranch; or baking pies for the ABC Life Choice annual Pie Auction; or making soup for the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank annual Soup Dinner, Carrol was always willing to give of his time and resources. He never did anything for self, it was always to help benefit someone else or another entity. Because of Carrol's outstanding volunteer service, in 2012 he was inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame, since 2003, only four Alaskan's have been inducted and Carrol was the only volunteer, the others were Cooperative Extension professionals.Carrol is survived by his wife of 57 years, JoAnne; son Blair (Ronna); daughter Lisa (Glen); son Jonathan (Maria); 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Venoy Martin, his mother Vada Mary Harris, his brother Julian Martin, his son James William Martin, and his grandson Mathias Nikola Martin.There's just not enough time and space to include everything Carrol did. The family invites you to share your stories and photos on the Carrol Martin Celebration of Life FaceBook page. Carrol loved music, dance and feeding the community so in honor of him, there will be a Celebration of Life on Solstice 2020, which was his favorite day of the year at the Diamond M Ranch. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Apr. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close