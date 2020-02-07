C.B. Bartlett age 88 passed away on January 23, 2020 at his home in Sterling, Alaska. He was born in Selman, Oklahoma on June 9, 1931 to Harman and Stella Bartlett. C.B moved to Sterling in April of 1999. He served one tour in the Air force, and was the police captain in Aurora, Colorado, retiring in 1974. C.B. was an avid hunter, bull rider, trap shooter, captain of the Aurora Colorado Police competitive pistol team, and he always got his way. He loved the outdoors, leather tooling, auctions and sales, and was always building trailers and buildings. C.B. was preceded in death by 7 brothers and sisters and his first wife, Lucille. He is survived by wife, Sandra Arkansas Bisgard Bartlett of Sterling, AK, daughter, Dawn Michelle St. John and her husband Sandy of Kenai, AK, stepdaughters, Jana Bisgard of Sterling, AK, Kimberly Pyfer and her husband Stephen of Kenai, AK, Brooke Bisgard of Berthoud, CO, Jill Copeland and her husband Nathan of Berthoud, CO, grandchildren, Burke Johnson, Brice Johnson, step grandchildren, Craig Bisgard, James Thompson, Nick Pyfer, Stevie-Kaye Pyfer, and Lindsay Copeland. There are no services scheduled at this time.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Feb. 7, 2020