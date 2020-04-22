Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Celinda Marie "Cindy" Robinson. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Lifelong Alaskan Celinda Marie "Cindy" Robinson, 52, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna.



A celebration of her life will take place this Summer at the family cabin in Caribou Hills.



Cindy was born Mar. 1, 1968 in Taft, Calif. and came to Alaska that same month.



She was a member of the Soldotna Church of God and enjoyed crafting, camping, snowmachining, and worshiping through music.



Her family wrote, "She was the bravest, strongest, most positive person we know, and she was always smiling. She was also our go-to person for organization. She taught everyone how to push through any difficulty life threw at us. Cindy had a huge heart for animals, giving a home to many cats and dogs throughout the years."



She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clarence and Elizabeth Waite and Velma Robinson, and an aunt, Denise Waite.



Cindy is survived by her dad, Robert Robinson of Kenai; her mom, Virginia Robinson of Soldotna; sisters and brother-in-law, Lauralee Smart of Soldotna and Trixie and Steven Spicer of Kenai; uncle, Robert Waite of Green Valley, Ariz.; nieces, Josephine Smart, Shovaughnna Wilson, Angel Rogers and Dillian Spicer, all of Soldotna; nephews, Robert Saari of Sterling and Christopher Saari of Kenai; great-nieces, Qyndra Waterbury and Serenity Rogers, both of Soldotna; great-nephews, Haedyn and Rhyland Smart, Olomisi Wilson, Xavier Whisenhunt, Damian Rogers and Rowan Spicer, all of Soldotna, Caedyn Hammond and Brandsen Beach, both of Sterling, and Xander Conaway of Kenai; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins who live out of state.



Condolences and any memorial donations may be sent to 145 S. Leibrock, Soldotna, AK 99669.



