Former Alaskan resident Charity Leighn McBride, left the world to forever be with God on November 5th, 2019. Charity was born in Portland, Oregon to Clifford Tramel and Julia Lattimer, and shortly thereafter was adopted by her father, Gary Lee Fenton. Charity and family ended up in Soldotna, Alaska where she loved to spend time in the Alaskan wilderness going camping and catching her favorite fish on the Kenai River. She spent a lot of time devoted to raising her 3 children in their small hometown and teaching them what life was all about. Charity's family meant the whole world to her and she said that no matter where she went in life, Alaska would always be her "Home." She had a heart and soul that was kind and caring. Charity lived very many moments in life making others happy without having to try. Charity is survived by her mother Julia Ann Lattimer of Idaho; sons Joshua Silba and Dallas Cook of Alaska; daughter Paris Silba of Alaska; and many other family members and close relatives. Charity is preceded in death by her father Gary Fenton. A Celebration Of Life will be held at The Church Of God in Soldotna, Alaska on Friday, December 13th, 2019 at 1:00pm. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Dec. 14, 2019

