Sterling resident, Charles Frederick Ross, or as his friends called him, Fred or Charlie, 90, passed away peacefully April 12, 2020, on Easter Morning.



A memorial service will be planned at a later date once the current restrictions are lifted.



Charlie, the youngest of three siblings, was born in Bend, Oregon on May 14, 1929. In order to work full-time to help his aging parents, he left High School at the end of his sophomore year. Shortly after this, in 1947, he joined the National Guard, remaining a member until his discharge in 1955.



Charlie was married to Patricia Mae Posvar on August 10, 1951. They were married 67 years.



Following in his father's steps, Charlie worked as a carpenter in most jobs, continuing after he and Pat were married. His last job in Bend, OR was with the Henslee Trailer Factory, building trailers. When the factory moved to Ontario, OR, Charlie moved his family to Payette, Idaho, just across the river, to continue working with them. While living there, he also helped build a much larger facility for a church, working nights and weekends planning, hammering, and raising walls, until the project was complete and a beautiful sanctuary with Sunday School rooms stood as a testimony of hard work.



While living in Idaho, Charles and Pat met missionaries to Alaska, Kenneth and Louise French, who spoke about the need in Alaska. Following the Lord's calling, Charles moved his family to Sterling, Alaska in July 1964, four months after the Big Alaskan Earthquake.



His first job in Alaska was as a janitor with Kenai Central High School. At the same time, he worked on the construction of the church in Sterling whenever he was available. In due time, an auditorium was completed, with Sunday School rooms added later.



Over the next few years, he worked for different employers until the Colliers Plant was constructed in North Kenai. Chosen to be part of the first employees, Charlie worked at that location from November 18, 1968, until he retired on September 12, 1997.



Charlie's hobbies and interests were varied. These included not only building furniture and remodeling homes but also enjoying hunting, four-wheeling, snowmobiling, boating and fishing with family and friends. The most enjoyable enterprise, loved by both Charlie and Pat, were the many boats they owned. These included, among others, a river boat, a Bayliner, a saltwater fishing boat and finally a 52' charter boat called Big Atka. Charlie and Pat's involvement encompassed sports fishing, commercial halibut fishing and a charter business called Charlie's Charters.



Shortly after their arrival in Alaska, Charlie and Pat purchased a quarter section of property just outside of Sterling. Within the first ten years of purchase the original mobile home was replaced with a spacious, comfortable bungalow. The 160- acre plot also began to be developed and subdivided.



Charlie's greatest adventure and final project focused on a portion of the property only a short distance behind their home. The dream to set up a United Pentecost Church Campground was brought to fruition. Charlie drew up plans for an auditorium, kitchen, bathrooms, small cabins and other structures. He helped in the actual development, building and maintenance of this facility until he was no longer able to do so.



In February 2012, Charlie fell on the ice, suffering a Traumatic Brain Injury. He lived most of the last eight years of his life at Heritage Place in Soldotna AK.



Charlie was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia, who died 2 years ago, April 13, 2018.



They are survived by their son, Gary (Teresa) and their four sons, Timothy, Michael, Caleb and Reuben and their daughter, Debbie (Norman Renney) and their son, Brian.



Charlie's motto may be summed up in a cartoon that he and Pat adopted. Snoopy stands at the wheel of the boat in the midst of a raging storm. The only thought in his mind were these two words: "Sail On!"



Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store