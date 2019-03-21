Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Banas. View Sign

Sunrise December 14, 1949

Sunset February 22, 2019



Christopher Banas, a longtime resident of Kenai, passed away at home enveloped by the enduring love of his family. The serenity of his transition struck those who knew him best as unlikely. Chris was a man up to the challenge of a lifelong conversation with the universe, a banter that tapped into a vast reservoir of perception, knowledge, and humor. He was a wily prankster with a mischievous charm, endless charisma, and a laugh whose volume was exceeded only by the joy it spread. A magnet for friends, strangers, and community, he was always on call to help anyone in need, the neighbor you wish for. His positive, buoyant nature, perseverance, pursuit of goodness, gratitude for life, love of music, delight, and deep concern for the welfare of others stayed with him to the end.



Chris' career as a teacher began on the Hopi and Apache lands in Arizona. It was a beautiful beginning, not least because it was there that he met a fellow teacher, love of his life and future wife, Gigi. Generations of students at Soldotna High and Middle Schools came to know and benefit from his wealth of talent and keen eye. He was an exceptional wood shop mentor, giving practical and life skills to his "woodchucks." Breaking the standard teacher mold, Chris was a rogue and rugged individual questioning most things. Not affected by dictum, he applied his own brand of creative interaction and humor with his students and cohorts.



Chris was born in Detroit, grew up in Southern California and knew the land well, but it was the ocean he loved, and it called to him. As a teenager, he worked the abalone fisheries as a deckhand. Years later, he and Gigi acquired a commercial salmon fishing permit and chased salmon. True to his nature and his love of good conversation, he found his next seafaring adventure by establishing a water taxi service out of Homer. His love of cultural history, geology, native flora and fauna made him a popular guide around Kachemak Bay. Captain of The Retriever, Chris took ultimate care with every passenger lucky enough to come aboard.



An exceptional boatbuilder, woodworker, and artist, Chris was never without a project to channel his creative energy and unique vision. For his grandsons, he built cribs that will transform to full size beds, craftsmanship meant to keep pace with both these beloved boys as they too grow and transform. Any material was fair game for his inventive, whimsical sculptures and drawings that capture the essence of local scenery with bold and confident strokes that evoke a mystifying simplicity.



Chris is survived by Gigi Banas, his soulmate and wife of 42 adventuresome years, his daughter Jessie of Anchorage, (husband Chris McConnell), grandson Whit; son Andy of White Salmon, WA (wife Porsha), grandson Orion, and a large circle of close friends. An avid reader, Chris asked that any donations be made to the Friends of the Kenai Community Library. A celebration of life will be held May 25.

