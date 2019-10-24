Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Towne Selby. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 3:00 PM Calvary Baptist Church Ninilchik , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Christopher (Chris) Towne Selby

March 11, 1952 – September 25, 2019



Christopher (Chris) Towne Selby, 67, of Ninilchik, AK went home to be with the Lord Jesus on September 25, 2019 at Swedish ICU Hospital in Seattle, WA after suffering liver and organ failure. Chris was born on March 11, 1952 in Baltimore, MD to Harry Joseph (Joe) and Madelene Towne Selby.



Chris spent his early years in Kennebunkport, ME where his mother was born and raised and his grandfather was a grocer. When the family moved to Baltimore, MD where Chris went to high school, he did not like city life, but enjoyed exploring the Chesapeake Bay area. Chris followed in his father's footsteps as a master carpenter and gardener. He married his high school sweetheart, Connie Fetoe. They were married for about 15 years. Later he traveled through Europe and lived in England. He was married to Lisa Rowe of Cambridge, MD for a short time. When his friend, Randolph Murphy, who had a B&B in Ninilchik, invited Chris to travel to Alaska with him in June 2005, Chris told his family he was moving to Alaska. He felt at home in Alaska and enjoyed cooking on fishing and hunting boat trips with Tom and Aaron Mahoney. Lingcod fishing was his favorite. In 2009 he married Martesue Chapman of Ninilchik. In spite of Chris' many talents, he had a life-long battle with alcohol until 2012 when he fell from the balcony of a house he was working on. When the paramedics found him, they were concerned he would not survive. He suffered a concussion and broken pelvis, but the Lord spared his life and touched his heart with a saving faith in the Lord Jesus. After Chris accepted God's free gift of salvation through Jesus Christ, his drinking addiction ended. He became a new creature in Christ and the obvious change was apparent to all who knew him. He started attending Calvary Baptist Church and became a member after he made a public profession of his faith through baptism in Cook Inlet in September 2012. He loved reading his Bible and C. H. Spurgeon's Morning and Evening devotional. Chris was not at home in this modern age and was most comfortable in his wool pants, red long underwear and LL Bean low-cut leather/rubber mocs. Chris will be greatly missed and remembered by the beautiful things he made and his very special garden that he shared with all, including sunflowers he grew for his friends and neighbors throughout the summer. As Chris would say, "It's all of God's grace."



Chris is survived by his brother Charles (Chuck) and wife, Janet of St. Michaels, MD and his niece Jennifer and husband, Ted Sizemore of Delta, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, David.



There will be a memorial service for Chris on Saturday, October 26, 3 pm at Calvary Baptist Church in Ninilchik. Friends and family are invited to share their special memories of Chris.

Christopher (Chris) Towne SelbyMarch 11, 1952 – September 25, 2019Christopher (Chris) Towne Selby, 67, of Ninilchik, AK went home to be with the Lord Jesus on September 25, 2019 at Swedish ICU Hospital in Seattle, WA after suffering liver and organ failure. Chris was born on March 11, 1952 in Baltimore, MD to Harry Joseph (Joe) and Madelene Towne Selby.Chris spent his early years in Kennebunkport, ME where his mother was born and raised and his grandfather was a grocer. When the family moved to Baltimore, MD where Chris went to high school, he did not like city life, but enjoyed exploring the Chesapeake Bay area. Chris followed in his father's footsteps as a master carpenter and gardener. He married his high school sweetheart, Connie Fetoe. They were married for about 15 years. Later he traveled through Europe and lived in England. He was married to Lisa Rowe of Cambridge, MD for a short time. When his friend, Randolph Murphy, who had a B&B in Ninilchik, invited Chris to travel to Alaska with him in June 2005, Chris told his family he was moving to Alaska. He felt at home in Alaska and enjoyed cooking on fishing and hunting boat trips with Tom and Aaron Mahoney. Lingcod fishing was his favorite. In 2009 he married Martesue Chapman of Ninilchik. In spite of Chris' many talents, he had a life-long battle with alcohol until 2012 when he fell from the balcony of a house he was working on. When the paramedics found him, they were concerned he would not survive. He suffered a concussion and broken pelvis, but the Lord spared his life and touched his heart with a saving faith in the Lord Jesus. After Chris accepted God's free gift of salvation through Jesus Christ, his drinking addiction ended. He became a new creature in Christ and the obvious change was apparent to all who knew him. He started attending Calvary Baptist Church and became a member after he made a public profession of his faith through baptism in Cook Inlet in September 2012. He loved reading his Bible and C. H. Spurgeon's Morning and Evening devotional. Chris was not at home in this modern age and was most comfortable in his wool pants, red long underwear and LL Bean low-cut leather/rubber mocs. Chris will be greatly missed and remembered by the beautiful things he made and his very special garden that he shared with all, including sunflowers he grew for his friends and neighbors throughout the summer. As Chris would say, "It's all of God's grace."Chris is survived by his brother Charles (Chuck) and wife, Janet of St. Michaels, MD and his niece Jennifer and husband, Ted Sizemore of Delta, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, David.There will be a memorial service for Chris on Saturday, October 26, 3 pm at Calvary Baptist Church in Ninilchik. Friends and family are invited to share their special memories of Chris. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Oct. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close