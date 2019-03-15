Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Cindy Marie VanWezel of Florence, Arizona formerly of Ninilchik, Alaska passed away February 20, 2019 at the age of 42, at her residence.

Cindy was born in Anchorage, AK and grew up in Ninilchik. She attended the University of Alaska-Fairbanks. She worked in Florence, as an Account Tech for the Pinal County Sheriff's Office. She started handcrafting beadwork when she was 20, and she was the artist/owner of Alaska Beadwork.

Cindy moved to Arizona in 2016 with her family from Ninilchik. She had previously lived in Arizona for several years in the early 2000s. She enjoyed reading, watching movies, beadwork, and spending time with friends and family, especially with her two sons and her mother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Honora Cook. She is survived by her sons, John VanWezel, Jr and Evan VanWezel, and her brother Steven Cook

There will be no services. Cindy will be cremated, and her ashes will be spread by the family at a later date.

