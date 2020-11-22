Claudette Rae "Claudia" (Radvansky) Knickerbocker lost her long battle with cancer on November 15, 2020. She passed away in Soldotna, Alaska, surrounded by friends and family amidst a pandemic.
Claudia was born on August 26, 1942 in Stanley, N. Dakota. She was born and married into a military life and traveled the world. As a child, she lived in Japan for a couple of years and various locations across the nation. The Army brought her family to Alaska in 1961, where she met her husband, Marty, a young airman, and they started a family of their own. As a military spouse, she resided in California, Spain, Germany, Colorado, Texas, and Taiwan, where her husband was on Embassy duty. In 1980, she and her family moved back to Alaska and stayed.
Claudia enjoyed fishing, sewing, reading, year-round Christmas shopping, home repair, quilting, painting, and creating original ceramic designs and production through her business Alaska Originals by Claudia. She was an amazing artist that loved to teach everyone around her how create their own art. Claudia was always actively involved in supporting her community, no matter what community she was living in at the time. She learned Chinese, Spanish, German, as well as other languages. Claudia has been on volunteer fire departments, supported the Red Cross, coordinated volunteers, taught art classes wherever she went, and most recently was active in the Funny River Advisory Planning Commission.
Claudia was a gracious hostess who enjoyed family and gatherings. During the red run in July, their home on the Kenai was the hot spot for visitors from all over. Newcomers always learned how to tie their own flies and heard the many fishing stories from experts like Claudia and Marty. The number of visitors to the annual gathering grew so much that they had to more than triple the size of the small cabin she bought in 1987. Claudia's extensive VHS and DVD collection was well used by the children whose parents were busy sharing stories by the campfire each night.
Claudia was a kind and generous heart who never passed an opportunity to share her wealth of knowledge. She made every trip an adventure and taught everyone around her to always learn and grow. She and Marty were the parents that all the kids on the block went to when they needed a hug, dinner, some sage advice, or sometimes even a kick in the butt.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years Martin "Marty" Radvansky; her children, Glenda Crapps Radvansky and John Crapps, Robert "Bob" and Ann Radvansky, and Karen Meehan Crapps and Paul Crapps; her grandchildren, Ashleigh and Jacklyn Radvansky and Ryan and Caitlyn Crapps; and her siblings and their spouses, Glen "Nick" and Sandra Knickerbocker, Dale Knickerbocker, and Paula and Jim Pinder.
She is preceded in death by her parents June (nee Shoff) and Glen Knickerbocker Sr.; her children, Martin Radvansky Jr. "Tiger" and twins; her grandchildren, Alexander "Alex" and Cynthia "Cindy" Crapps, and siblings, Tim and Alan Knickerbocker.
Since Claudia would appreciate a party more, the family intends to hold a memorial party next summer to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
or spend some time with a child or elderly person that might appreciate the attention.
Arrangements were made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.