Clifford Leroy Chamberlin, 71, received his heavenly promotion and went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus on Sunday March 10, 2019 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.



Public Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 1:00 Pm at Sterling Abundant Live Assembly of God in Sterling, Alaska. Burial will be at Ford Rich National Cemetery, Monday, April 29, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska with full military honors.



Born in Salem Oregon February 18, 1948 to proud parents Archie Leroy and Ena Fern Chamberlin, Cliff was taught a strong work ethic by his parents and grandparents. His deep love of God, country and family was evident in all he did.



Cliff moved with his family to Southeast Alaska in August of 1963. A talented athlete he loved all sports, playing football, baseball, track (Pole-vault), but his favorite was basketball. While on the Ketchikan Kayhi Kings basketball team they won the southeast Alaska tournament, and the Alaska State Championship in 1965. He also made Southeast All-Tourney Team while with the Wrangell Wolves, Graduation in 1966. Basketball continued at Centralia Jr. College in Chehalis, Washington.



He joined the Navy on his 21st birthday, graduating from the US Navel Training Center in San Diego as RCPO of Company 69-160. Active Duty took him to Vietnam as sonarman on the minesweeper USS Constant. After honorable discharge he returned to family in Alaska, working in the lumber mill with his brother. They both were tough referees for the local high school boys and girls basketball teams. He also was qualified as a Search and Rescue diver.



Moving to the Kenai Peninsula in 1983, he loved the outdoors and was active in the fishing community and spent many days moose hunting up the Resurrection Trail. He served over 24 years as a board member at the Sterling Abundant Life Assembly, mentored young boys in Royal Rangers, and was an original founder or the Sterling Area holiday food box program. His servant's heart was always willing to help those in need, he was a natural leader and a true team player. Thoughtful and patient, his genuine personality drew people to him. He was always humble to forgive those who wronged him.



Cliff was predeceased by his father Archie. Cliff is survived by his beloved mother Ena Fern, siblings Sharon (Martin) Kaniho, Gary (Mindy) Chamberlin, all of Sterling, Alaska and Karen (Dave) Skoglund of Houston Texas, along with several nephew, nieces, many cousins and other relatives, special friends John and Kathy Haley, Cisco and Margaret Salz and many in his church family and Peninsula community.



Memorial donations can be made in Cliff's honor to Disabled American Veterans, VFW or similar organizations.

