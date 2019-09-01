Coreen Faye Davis, Loving Mom and (Great) Grandma. Age 78, passed away August 14, 2019.
Survived by children Aro (Susan) Mattila, Lisa (Kevin) Kowalkowski, and Maria (John) Gobely; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Elaine Woodburn; and brothers, Russell (Barb) and Scott (Regina) Davis. Preceded in death by parents Leonard and Viola (Vohs) Davis; great-grandson Ayden; brother Ronald.
Born and raised in Deer River, MN. Moved between metro, MN and Soldotna, AK to live near family.
A Memorial will be held at a later date in Soldotna, AK. Final rest will be with her parents in Spruce Grove Memorial Park, Kasilof, AK.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Sept. 1, 2019