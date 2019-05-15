Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Nikiski resident, Dale John Jorgensen, passed Friday, May 3rd, 2019 at the age of 63. A memorial service will be held at Peninsula Grace Church, 44175 Kalifornsky Beach Road, on May 17th at 2 pm. Pastor Justin Franchino will officiate.



Dale was born in Soap Lake, Washington on January 11, 1956 and moved with his family to Alaska in 1959. He graduated from Kenai Central High School in 1974, attended college at Utah State and returned to Alaska in 1977. He began his career at Tesoro where he made many lifetime friendships which continued after his retirement in 2014.



His passions included relishing every moment retelling the true adventure of a great hunt, toiling over his plants in his greenhouse that he built with pride and mowing his lawn that would always be greener than our envy.



He loved spending time with friends and family, whether combing the beach for agates, guiding the novice by his example or finding the perfect excuse to set aside his task to help a lending hand. He was always ready and willing to give of his time with a smile. Dale loved his adoring wife Ginnie and the adventures they shared together. Although his time on this earth was cut short, it's comforting to know Dale surrendered his life to Christ on June 4th, 2017 and they will be together again one day.



With a twinkle in his eyes and a cup of coffee in his hand, Dale relished "making his rounds" by visiting all he knew, where he was greeted with warmth and love. His family is blessed to know it is now his turn to greet us; with the same twinkle in his eyes, a cup of coffee in his hand and a warm "come on in."

