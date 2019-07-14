Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory 35910 Jawle Street Soldotna , AK 99669 (907)-260-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel (Dan) Chris Giersdorf, 59, of Soldotna, Alaska, passed peacefully at CPGH surrounded by family on July I, 20I9.



Dan was born on February I4, I960, in Lake View, Oregon, to the late Elton and Dorothy

Giersdorf. He was the youngest of 4 siblings.



As a local resident for 58 years, Dan truly embodied the Alaskan lifestyle. He enjoyed living a simple life in Kasilof at his cabin and was happiest at home with his beloved pets by his side. Affectionately nicknamed, (Daniel) "Boone," by his sisters, he was a talented hunter_ and fisherman. He had many successful trips on the Kenai Peninsula to his name.



Dan was a man of many trades. Most recently, he delivered newspapers for the Anchorage Daily News and Peninsula Clarion for over I 0 years. Despite his rigorous 7-day work week, he never missed a day. He was a dedicated, hard worker.



Dan was always ready to lend a helping hand to someone in need. His caring demeanor, selflessness, common sense, and humor will be missed. Dan was a wonderful son, brother, and uncle and was dearly loved.



Dan is survived by his sisters, Deanna (Larry) Wissing, Darlene (Dean) Glick, Debra Eisele, and numerous extended family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elton and Dorothy Giersdorf. His family will spread his ashes in Tustemena at his favorite hunting spot.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Dan's honor to the local non-profit supporting cancer patients, Way Out Women. (c/o Kathy Lopeman, Box 39653 Ninilchik, AK. 99639)



Published in The Peninsula Clarion on July 14, 2019

