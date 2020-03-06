Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel S Duncan. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Daniel S. Duncan, 85, passed away Monday evening, March 2, 2020 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna, surrounded by family and his wife of 66 years. He was three days shy of his 86th birthday.



Memorial services will be held Sunday, March 15th, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Peninsula Christian Center.



Dan was born in Gate City, Virginia to Charles and Leta Duncan. The family moved to Hillsboro, Oregon where Dan attended school. He joined the Coast Guard in 1952 and sailed to Alaska onboard the USCGC Storis. While the boat was stationed in Juneau he met a girl, Bonnie Clark. They had a Coast Guard wedding on October 16, 1953. After two years in the Coast Guard Dan joined the Army and attended Military Police School. His first station was the Persidio in San Fransisco. The next assignment was S.H.A.P.E. (Strategic Headquarters Allied Powers Europe) for five years at NATO Headquarters in Versailles, France. Bonnie gave birth to their first son, Jim at Fort Lewis, Military Base in 1956 and then joined Dan in France where their second son, Jerry was born in 1957. After Dan's service they moved back to Bonnie's hometown of Juneau where Dan was hired as a city policeman. Dan and Bonnie had three more children, Ron, Rick and Kathleen. They housed four other boys over the years, Ken, Marty, Wally and Cliff.



Upon retirement Dan expanded the small family business. They sold the business in the early eighties and moved to North Pole, Alaska. In 1996 they moved to Soldotna to be near their children and grandchildren. The Duncan's continued to host anyone needing a nice room and meal. They housed many Peninsula Oilers since the 90's, including several Major Leaguers. During the summer you could find them in the parents' seats at the Coral Seymour Memorial Ballpark. On Sundays you would find them at Peninsula Christian Center where their son pastored.



Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Oleta; sister, Helen; brother Roger and son Rick.



He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; sons Jim (Renee) of Anchorage, Jerry (Barb) of Juneau and Ron (Tawna) of Soldotna; daughter Kathleen Duncan of Soldotna. He further survived by his grandkids Jeremy and Sabrina of Juneau, Daniel Shields and Delana Green of Soldotna, Andrea Duncan of Soldotna, Kyle and Crystal of Washington and Destiny and Noella of California. He is also survived by 6 great grandchildren.



