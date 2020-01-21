Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darell Paris. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Soldotna resident, Darell Paris, 77, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 with his family by his side. He fought long and hard with Pulmonary Fibrosis.



Darell was born on Sept. 21, 1942 in Martinez, California to the parents of Harold and Elberta Paris. After graduating high school, he continued to technical school. In 1964 he moved to Ft. Wainwright, Alaska where he served in the military as a helicopter mechanic until 1966 when he was honorably discharged with a rank of E5.



He was known as a patient and understanding man, who would always lift a helping hand to those in need. He was a dedicated employee who spent 25 years in Prudhoe Bay until his retirement. He enjoyed woodworking, riding motorcycles, snowmobiling, fishing, camping and making every moment with his family and friend something special, whether it be playing cards or Mexican Train. While our hearts are deeply saddened, we are thankful for the peace knowing he is no longer in pain and at home in Heaven.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Elberta Paris; sister, Greta (Paris) Ray; brothers, Gene and Jerry Paris; and identical twin brother Dan Paris.



He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Cindy Paris of Soldotna; sons, Eric (Josie) Paris of Soldotna and Brian Paris of Vancouver, WA; daughter, LaVonda (Dan) Castor of Oakley, CA; sisters, Patsy Ulen, Beverly Annis and Betty Holt; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



Memorial Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Chapel – 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy – Kenai. Celebration of life will be held upon completion of memorial with a potluck at the Chapel.



