Darrell L. Bruce of Potlatch, Idaho died Monday, July 6, 2020 at Pullman Regional Hospital. He was 73.
Darrell was born in Tekoa, WA to William M. and Thelma Anderson Bruce on December 27, 1946. He grew up and attended school in Potlatch and as a young man worked in the hay fields. Later he moved to Elk City, where he worked in the logging industry. He married Vickie Grayson and they had four children. In the mid-seventies he moved his family to Soldotna, Alaska on the Kenai Peninsula to work in the oil industry. He worked on the Grayling Oil Platform in the Cook Inlet for 27 years retiring from Chevron Oil Company in 2007. He loved to halibut fish and made many close and long-lasting friendships in Alaska. In 2005 he reconnected with an old friend, Nell Hepner Simpson who was widowed. They made their home in Potlach, ID and were married August 4, 2007. They bought a log home on 20 acres where they had two horses and raised several Herefords which was a retirement dream of Darrell's.
He is survived by his wife, Nell, daughters, Melissa (Bruce) Thomas of La Grande, OR, Cheryl (Shawn) Murray of Tillamook, OR and sons, Darrell D. "Bird" Bruce and Robert Bruce, both of Grangeville, ID. He also leaves a sister, Barbara Christensen of Rock Island, WA, 9 grandchildren (Trista, Eric, Brianna, Echo, Samantha, Kaycee, Brian, Tyler, and Stephen), 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Bonnie and Marilyn, brother Larry, two half-brothers Robert "Bob" and Delwyn "Pat" Thaves, and granddaughter Chelsea.
Darrell was a very hard worker, ambitious, and could "fix" anything. Over the years in Potlatch, he and Nell made many close friendships and the family thanks them for their support over the years and especially during this difficult time. Darrell will be remembered for his generous heart and playful sense of humor. He would do anything for his friends and family.
The family would also like to thank the medical staff at Pullman Regional Hospital and the Potlatch Volunteer Emergency Services for their dedication and excellent care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short's Funeral Chapel, Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.