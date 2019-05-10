Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Harold Keating. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Funeral Home 11144 Warwick Boulevard Newport News , VA 23601 (757)-595-4424 Memorial service 11:00 AM Kenai New Life Assembly of God 209 Princess Street Kenai , AK View Map Celebration of Life Following Services Birch Ridge Golf Course Soldotna , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Soldotna resident, David Harold Keating, 80, passed away at home surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, on Saturday, May 4, 2019.



Memorial services will be held at 11 o'clock am on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Kenai New Life Assembly of God, 209 Princess Street, Kenai. Pastor Alan Humphries will be officiating. A celebration of life will be held immediately following at the Birch Ridge Golf Course in Soldotna. In Dave's honor, please feel free to dress in St. Paddy's Day green or Seahawks attire.



In true Irish fashion, Dave was born on St. Patrick's Day, 1939 in Mobridge, South Dakota, to Donald and Betty Keating (Mosher). He grew up in Issaquah, Washington and graduated from Issaquah High School in 1957, where he was involved in Student Council, Choir, Ski Club, Letterman's Club, Thespians, Spanish Club, Future Farmers of America, and was Captain of the football team. After high school, he married and had 4 children; Kevin, Kurt, Kim, and David. Prior to moving to Alaska, Dave owned a Texaco service station in the Bellevue Washington area. In 1969, Dave moved to the Kenai Peninsula and had two more children; Kelly and Ryan.



He obtained his Alaska real estate license in 1971 and opened Peninsula Realty in Soldotna shortly after. Dave was the original broker of Freedom Realty when it opened in 1986 and became owner in 1992. Freedom Realty, now a part of Century 21, is still in the same location today.



Dave the Realtor and Sharon the Mortgage Loan Originator met in 1988 when close friends thought they would make the perfect couple. Dave and Sharon agreed and after being together for 6 years, they were married in 1994 and Dave gained another daughter; Melanie.



Dave was very involved in the real estate community. He served as the first President of the local Kenai Peninsula Realtor Association in 1974 and was a driving force in bringing the organization to our area. He was President two other times and was named "Realtor of the Year" four times throughout his career.



Dave served as President of the Alaska State Association of Realtors twice and received the prestigious "Realtor of the Year" award two times for the State of Alaska.



Dave was Regional Vice President for the National Association of Realtors in 1981. He traveled to Washington DC where he met with Senator Ted Stevens and President Ronald Reagan to discuss Association policy and the promotion of Realtor programs.

In his 50 years on the Kenai Peninsula, Dave trained some of the best Realtors in our area, many having worked for him or served with him. Daughter Kelly's favorite quote of her Dad's is "Leave everything you touch better than you found it". Dave certainly did that in his life.



Dave was a charter member of the Soldotna Elks and continued his membership until his death. He was also a charter member of the Soldotna



He was President of the Greater Soldotna Chamber of Commerce in 1977 and through the years received numerous Chamber awards; including "Man of the Year", "Business of the Year", and most recently the "Pioneer Award". Dave and his wife Sharon were King and Queen in the 2014 Progress Day Parade.



In 1982, Dave and partner Audie Moore, purchased a large parcel of land on the Kenai River and subdivided it into Poacher's Cove, a Recreational Planned Unit Development. Dave, together with family and friends, spent many summers at Poacher's Cove; catching fish and telling stories around the fire. Family still owns special riverfront lots there and plan to continue gathering for barbeques and fishing each summer in Dave's honor.



Originally built in 1958, at the mouth of the Kustatan River, the 'Duck Shack' has been a favorite place of Dave's for the better part of five decades. Many of his best and longest lasting friendships were formed hunting those wetlands and drinking 'Duck Shack' martinis at the poker table. This unique Alaskan experience will continue to be a tradition carried on by his family.



Some of Dave's favorite pastimes included watching the Seattle Seahawks, fishing on the Kenai River, duck hunting, travelling, and playing golf. He loved all things golf and was very active over the years with the Birch Ridge Golf Association. While he enjoyed all these things, his true passion was his family. He always remembered birthdays and anniversaries and sent heartfelt cards to family members on their special day. Dave loved with all his heart and was a dear friend to many. He impacted, influenced, and inspired so many as a mentor, leader, and father figure. He also had a great sense of humor and was known for his ability to tell a good story.



Dave will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 25 years, Sharon and his children: Kevin Keating (Theresa) of Washington, Kim Beauclair (Doran) of Washington, David Keating (Jodi) of Montana, Kelly Griebel (Scott) of Soldotna, Ryan Keating of California, Melanie Imholte (Brian) of Soldotna and Trina Stichal (Ray) of Nikiski. Dave will also be forever remembered by his 18 grandchildren: Sean, Kayla (Steve), Alyssa (Chrystal), Dylaney, Ian, Don, James (Emily), Michaela (Ben), Rachel (Cory), Kelsey, Marley, Hayley (Forrest), Emelia, Eliza, Robbie, Paxton, Madalyn, and Katelyn; 12 great grandchildren: Jordan, Andrew, Haylie, Madison, Natalie, Sophia, Maxx, Esmé, Jayce, Georgia, Neko, and Ahnika; and 9 nieces and nephews: Debbie, Theresa, Carole, Lisa, Doug, Troy, Allison, Janet, and Colleen.



He was preceded in death by his parents: Donald and Betty; son Kurt (Diane); brothers: Douglas and Richard; and nephew Derek.



Dave wants us to remember him "setting up tee times at Birch Ridge Golf Course, setting out decoys on the duck ponds across the Inlet, and busy tying lines to catch Kenai River salmon".



