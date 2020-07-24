Dangerous Dave Crane went home to be with the Lord on 7-17-2020 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna, AK. He died of congestive heart failure. Although his last days were not the golden years he had conjured up in his mind, he was peaceful and ready to go home to Jesus.



·Dave was born on March 9, 1941 in Eugene, OR to Andrew Leslie Crane and Wanda Larue (Johnson) Crane. He grew up in the Curtain and Springfield areas and graduated from Redmond Union High School in 1959. In his early years he built houses with his dad in Terrebonne, OR.



In 1973 he and Carolyn (Leamen) moved to Mt. Vernon, OR where they continued to raise their five children. They established Crane Built, Inc. building supply store which they operated for several years. In 1977 they built their dream log home up Laycock Creek. During that time



Dave worked for Cate's Logging, the US Forest Service and Malhauer National Forest brush piling. He always enjoyed the solitude of being out in the woods with his family whether he was working, camping, fishing or hunting. He liked adventure, which eventually drew him to Alaska in 1981, originally working in Seward with Bill McDonald salvaging boats and aircraft. He eventually settled in Soldotna and married Marcia (Smith) Crane in 1997. Over the years he worked various jobs at RL's, Sue Crane Construction, Hydra-Pak packaged firewood and R&L Enterprises. While he never really retired, working with heavy equipment was always his adventure and joy.



Dave is survived by his wife Marcia (Smith) Crane, his sons Kelly David Crane of Sterling, AK, Randy (Lori lee) Crane of St. Petersburg, FL. Daughters: Lesley (Robbie) Quelland of Soldotna, AK, Angie (Guy) Johnson of Mt. Vernon, OR, Crystal (Bill) Costello of Vine Grove, KY. Sisters: Andrea (Gene) Moyer of AK and AZ, Jeannie Larue Mansfield of Rigby, ID, Susie (Craig) Davis of Powell Butte, OR and brother Steve (Sue) Crane of Soldotna, AK. He was known to his kids and grandkids as Papa Dave and is survived by 20 grandchildren, 5 great­ grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents, one nephew Cory Mansfield and his very good friend



Chuck Mansfield who passed away on the same date 2013.



"I was proud of him, his abilities to build and tinker, his patience and I never heard him say a bad word. I loved being his wife and will miss him dearly. He was always proud of his kids and grandkids". Marcia Crane



No service is planned per his wishes and his ashes will be scattered at a later date.



The family would like to thank PCHS, Dr. Mcintosh, Margaret Johnson of AK Heart Institute, the staff of CPH and CES for their kind, compassionate care over the years.



