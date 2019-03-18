Lifelong Alaskan and Kenai resident, Mr. David Michael Rochon, 41, died Friday, March 8, 2019 at his home in Kenai.
Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at the L.D.S. Church in Kenai off North Forest Drive. Bishop Craig Wilcox will be officiating.
David was born Sept. 2, 1977 in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from Kenai Central High School and attended AVTEC in Seward. David worked for Frontier Community Services and H.O.P.E. from 2012 to 2019. He was a member of the L.D.S. Church in Kenai, loved computers, fishing. He also helped with caring for the Kenai and Wounded Hero's.
He was preceded in death by his mother Marilyn Rochon and father Michael Rochon.
He is survived by his sisters, Michelle Rochon of Oak Harbor, Washington and Lisa Rochon-Martin of Kenai; niece, Catherine Martin; nephews, Maxwell Martin, Alexander Martin and Aiden Martin all of Kenai; brother in-law, Jacob Martin of Kenai.
