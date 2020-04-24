Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Randall "Randy" Jeffreys. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

"Randy" David Randall Jeffreys, age 63 of Nikiski, Alaska passed away unexpectedly April 18th, 2020.



Randy was born March 14, 1957, raised as a farm boy in Sweet Home, Oregon. He was a very adventurous young man, working in the logging industry, Canneries and owning a mechanic shop. Randy was an incredible mechanic and could fix anything. He married the love of his life November 12, 1977 and had three beautiful children. In 1990 Randy grabbed his oldest boy BJ and hitchhiked from Sweet Home, Oregon to Nikiski, Alaska to start a new life for his family. They quickly fit in, Randy made friends wherever he went, he was Dad and Papa to many in the community. You always knew Randy had your back, no matter what it was he was always there to save the day. Whether it be to lend an ear, give advice or bring you some gas, you could always count on him! He loved his beloved wife, he was an avid beekeeper and enjoyed deer hunting, trout fishing, tinkering in his shop, hot rods, WWE Wrestling and Reese's candy, but most of all he loved his grandbabies. He was such a proud Papa and lived his life, for each one of them. Randy loved his community of Nikiski and was proud to live there. He is going to be missed deeply by many and all the precious memories will be held dear to our hearts.



From his daughter, "Dad you were my hero. I will always be your baby girl, till we meet again. Soar high."



From his wife, "Randy was always there for me he was the love of my life. I will keep loving him until the day we meet again."



From his son, "He didn't tell me how to live, He lived and let me watch him do it. We grew up together, he was my best friend. We're all going to miss you Dad, until we meet again at the Pearly Gates."



Preceded in death by his parents Leroy and Martha Jeffreys and eldest brother Ronald Jeffreys.



He is survived and deeply loved by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 43 years Lesa Jeffreys; daughter Andrea Miller, her husband Ryan and three grandbabies Avia, Iversen and Dalylah; son Billy Jeffreys, wife Kelly and five grandbabies; America, Mckinlee, Kaydence, Falynn and Elias. Son; Matthew Jeffreys and four grandbabies; Matthew, Rhiley, Carter, and Bentley. Brothers; Joe, Eldon, Mike, Tom, Tim, and Jeff; sisters Linda, Audra, and Mary. Due to the current mandates and restrictions related to the pandemic, a memorial will be announced and held at a future date.



Our family would like to express our thanks for the amazing help and care from Nikiski paramedics. If desired friends may make contributions to Paying Tribute to Randy Jeffreys Go Fund Me account.



