Dawn Marie Poissant, age 51, passsed peacefully on Sunday, November 11, 2018, at AK Regional Hospital in Anchorage. She was born November 10, 1967 in Fridley, MN to Paul "Butch" and Barbara Poissant. Dawn moved to Alaska in 1997 and worked as a hair stylist in Soldotna for many years. SHe will be greatly missed for her quirky sense of humor and kind heart. Dawn is survived by her son Dillan Haugstad; wife Liana and granddaughters Ava and Ily, brother Dan "JR" Poissant, stepmother Launie Poissant-Ross, stepbrother Billy Cox, ex-husband Steve Haugstad, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends. Her parents preceded her in death. Private services will be held.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on June 24, 2019