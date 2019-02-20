Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debbie Kay Landenglos. View Sign

Longtime Alaskan and Nikiski resident, Debbie Kay Landenglos, 63, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at home with her family by her side.



A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



Debbie was born Oct. 25, 1955 in Goldendale, Wash. She married Mickey Landenglos on Feb. 2, 1989. She moved to Alaska in 1998 and lived with her husband on Afognak Island. She moved to the Kenai Peninsula in 1999-2000.



Debbie enjoyed cooking, crocheting, traveling, painting and gardening.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Myron B. and Mary Marie Garrett.



Debbie is survived by her husband of 30 years, Mickey Landenglos of Nikiski, Ak.; daughters, Chelsey Oshields of Fairbanks, Ak., and Tosha Bish of Ft. Lewis, Wash.; seven grandchildren; and a brother, Tom Garrett of Benton City, Wash.



Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai, Ak.