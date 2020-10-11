Debora Astrid Catharina Fullinck (Meyer), always well-dressed whenever she left the house, died on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.



She tended to keep to herself, but loved everything about Kenai, AK. Born in Willemstad, Curacao, 78 years before, she made her way to Kenai from Curacao via St. Croix, USVI; Baytown, TX and Parachute, CO. The one thing she loved most in her almost 30 years of residing in Kenai was the weather. Having been born in the Caribbean, she never cared much for the heat but loved the cold. Before cancer became a regular part of her daily routine, you could see her enjoying the weather on her miles long walks through Kenai, almost every single day, no matter what type of weather condition she was experiencing.



Debora was an incredibly special person, with a vibrant personality to go along with a quick temper (if you experienced her temper you will remember). She had a life-long love affair with all kinds of shopping, whether it be food or clothes – there was not a deal that she would not pass up. She loved her fresh bread from Fred Meyer, her deli meats from Safeway, and was blessed when Walmart finally came to town and she could get everything she needed all in one place – despite this she continued to support all of the local stores. There towards the end, when cancer finally started winning her life's battle, she was not able to do the community activities she cherished most – working the elections and the Census.



Debora never ceased in loving her kids and grandkids dearly, always cherishing or remembering the moments she got to spend with them. She is survived in her immediate family by her husband of 56 years Ronald Fullinck; her two daughters Charlette and Charella Fullinck both of Fairbanks, AK; her son Chermaine Fullinck of Austin, TX; her daughter-in-law Betsy Gonzalez also of Austin, TX; and her two grandkids Jorrin (12) and Soleil (10). She also loved her sister Dulce Holsman and brother Menzies Merenciana, of the Netherlands, very much as she helped to raise them during their youth. She is survived by her brother, who she likened to be a male version of her, Michael Meyer (also of the Netherlands); her other brothers, Joni Meyer, Ephraim Meyer; and Siegfried Holsman. Finally, is her Aunt and best friend growing up, Aileen Garcia of Miami, FL.



She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins….too many to name; the extended Fullinck, Zimmerman, Rama, Davelaar, Van Kimmenaede, Garcia, Ietswaart, Meyer and Fliervoet families of the Netherland Antilles.



The family asks that in honor of Debora that you please go out to vote in both the local and national elections! Every vote matters and counts!!



Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.

