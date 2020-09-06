Beloved Sister, Momma, Mammaw, Mam and Aunt, Debra K."Debbie" Keaton (Mulholland) passed away Thursday, September 3rd, at Central Peninsula Hospital with her family by her side.
Debbie was born March 30, 1951 in Columbus, Ohio to George C. and Winona Evelyn Mulholland. She joined her elder sister, Barbara, for a lifetime of playful bickering, antics and shared love.
Debbie married Garrold D. Keaton, Sr. March 25, 1969, and loved him beyond his passing in 1992. They moved their family to Kenai, Alaska in 1987. In 2017, Debbie retired as an assistant manager for the Kenai Tesoro2Go after 24 years.
Debbie was known for her crocheted crafts, creating delicate angels, hearts and tiny intricate patterns, and often was found fighting over yarn with her cats, Pewter, Priya and Hobo, between their naps. An avid reader, she was also known for a well placed thump with the current paperback if you misbehaved. (Not that any of us dared!) Debbie never minced words, and you always knew where you stood with her, but even so, as her sister often said - Debbie was tough as nails, and soft as kitten fur; all of kids she "hated" were loved beyond measure, and we are better for having her in our lives.
Debbie was one to do things her way, expectations be damned. She would do what she wanted, when she wanted, and how she wanted - and she remained true to herself till the very end. The doctors did not expect her to survive through Monday night, and she thumbed her nose at that, and breathed on until 11:25, Thursday morning, when she waited until her children were involved in conversation and not paying attention. Without a gasp, without a strain, without warning, she simply stopped breathing and let go. It had the intended effect as we had to laugh, because it was 100% Debbie fashion.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Judith, and her husband, as well as nephew Kevin McDonald, and enough family and friends to ensure the rowdiest receiving line imaginable.
She leaves behind her sister Barbara E. Waters (Art) of Kenai, daughter Randalee J. Keaton of Kenai, son Garrold D. Keaton, Jr. (Theresia), grandchildren Kalairn C. Koats (Mikayla), Garrold D. Keaton III, Tiffany R, Stone, great grandchildren Lucy K Zerko, and James L. Kimmel, all of Orange, Texas; nieces Elizabeth A. McDonald, Jennifer L. Ticknor (Tim) and their families.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the LeeShore Center in Kenai, Letty's Angels of Hope, the Kenai Animal Shelter, or another charity of your choice
. Condolences for the family may be sent to her daughter, Randi Keation, 109 Walker Ln, Apt 3, Kenai, AK 99611.
And since Debbie always had to have the last word: If you knew her, and loved her, thank you. If you knew her, and didn't love her? Know that she didn't give a sh**.