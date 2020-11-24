Dennis Cary Tidwell passed away on Monday September 14th, 2020. He was 76.

Dennis was born on October 10th 1943, in Gary, Indiana. At the age of 17 he had lived up to the name Dennis the Menace and was expelled from high school. As a result, he decided to join the Airforce and eventually served 20 years as a Safety Specialist before retiring. While stationed in Japan he met his wife Ikuko Tidwell and they had 2 girls Dorothy and Donna. After retiring Dennis went to work for the USPS, while working he attended night school at Spokane Community College and Eastern Washington University and earned a master's degree in business management and administration. In 1998 Dennis and his wife Ikuko adventured to Alaska where he retired from the USPS and went to work for the Anchorage School District in the risk management department. Dennis and Ikuko loved fishing in the Kenai River so Dennis took a job in Soldotna working for the Kenai Peninsula Borough doing what he loved, safety, with the risk management department and fishing in his free time in the Kenai River.

Sadly, in October 2010 Dennis lost his wife, Ikuko, to cancer.

After the loss of his wife Dennis thought his life was over. God heard his cries and sent him an angel to help comfort him, her name is Terri, and once again life was an adventure for two, soon after Dennis and Terri married and they both retired from the Kenai Peninsula Borough. Dennis and Terri found their fun under the sun, a place to retire in Wellton, AZ.

Dennis was reunited with his wife in heaven 10yrs after her passing. He was preceded in death by his brother Don Tidwell, sister Debra Mackey, and his parents Elmer and Dorothy Tidwell He is survived by his wife Terri, brothers Bobby and Roy Tidwell, sister Geraldine Barber, daughters Dorothy (Chris) Milner-Dyer; Donna (Manual) Herrera; stepdaughter Angela (Justin) Lindsey; stepson Michael Woodward; his grandchildren Ken, Tom, and Chelsey Milner; Jacob, Matthew, and Makiko Dyer; Antonio and Angelina Herrera; Kyla, Zaylee, Seriah, and Xayne Lindsey; Jaden, Haily, Reagan, and Gemma Woodward; As well as his great grandchildren Chase, Zaydee, and Zayden, Kristina and Aubrey, Amayah, Braeleigh, and Ensley; many more friends and family.





